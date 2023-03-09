BENTLEY BACK ON THE ROAD: Dierks Bentley recently released his 10th album “Gravel & Gold” and now he’s hitting the road to promote it. Bentley just revealed plans for his “Gravel & Gold Tour” this summer. Jordan Davis will provide direct tour support on the 28-city trek and a diverse group of special guests including Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters will further bolster Bentley along the way. Tickets went on sale to fan club members on Tuesday. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets begin going on sale to the public next Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Dierks.com.
SINGER TURNING SCREAM QUEEN: Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles has joined the cast of “The Exorcist” in a key role, according to reports. This version of “The Exorcist” is the first installment in the new horror trilogy. Nettles shared her news on Instagram. The exact details of her role haven’t been revealed. Nettles will join the cast, which includes Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett and Ellen Burstyn. Burstyn is returning in her role as Chris MacNeil from the original version released in 1973. The 2023 version of “The Exorcist” is a fresh interpretation of the horror classic and is being produced by Blumhouse and Morgan Creek for Universal and Peacock. The first film in the trilogy will be released in theaters on Oct. 13.
ESTEN SHARES HIS ‘ONE GOOD MOVE’: Country singer and actor Charles Esten said he was a “bad decision machine” when he was younger. And looking back on it, he wishes he had come to Nashville much sooner than he did. Esten’s relationship with Nashville and country music began when he portrayed country heartthrob Deacon Claybourne on ABC’s “Nashville,” which eventually shifted to CMT. A decade later, “Nashville” the show is over, and the actor is part of the “Outer Banks” cast. But Esten still sings country music and calls Music City home. He released the first single from his debut album last week. “One Good Move,” he said, was inspired by the only decision he got right when he was young — to marry his wife, Patty. “I love going on a journey, even within the song,” Esten says. “I love a dynamic range. It starts kind of general and quiet, and then it starts to rock into the pre-chorus. By the time we’re on the chorus, I’m singing out loud, ‘You’re my one good move.’ Most of my ballads end up rocking. This one is that to a T.” Esten wrote the song with Sam Backoﬀ, Zarni deVette and Elise Hayes at a writers’ retreat organized by British artist Twinnie. He remembers sitting around telling stories with his co-writers before lunch and talking about how hard it would have been for him to be a young person in the age of video cameras on cell phones.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Wait in the Truck” by Hardy and Lainey Wilson; 2. “Going, Going, Gone” by Luke Combs; 3. “Human” by Cody Johnson; 4. “Wild as Her” Corey Kent; “Heart Like a Truck” by Lainey Wilson. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “One Thing at a Time” by Morgan Wallen.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
