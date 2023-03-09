The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BENTLEY BACK ON THE ROAD: Dierks Bentley recently released his 10th album “Gravel & Gold” and now he’s hitting the road to promote it. Bentley just revealed plans for his “Gravel & Gold Tour” this summer. Jordan Davis will provide direct tour support on the 28-city trek and a diverse group of special guests including Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters will further bolster Bentley along the way. Tickets went on sale to fan club members on Tuesday. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets begin going on sale to the public next Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Dierks.com.

SINGER TURNING SCREAM QUEEN: Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles has joined the cast of “The Exorcist” in a key role, according to reports. This version of “The Exorcist” is the first installment in the new horror trilogy. Nettles shared her news on Instagram. The exact details of her role haven’t been revealed. Nettles will join the cast, which includes Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett and Ellen Burstyn. Burstyn is returning in her role as Chris MacNeil from the original version released in 1973. The 2023 version of “The Exorcist” is a fresh interpretation of the horror classic and is being produced by Blumhouse and Morgan Creek for Universal and Peacock. The first film in the trilogy will be released in theaters on Oct. 13.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

