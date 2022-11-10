The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Buy Now

Inductee Dolly Parton performs during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello | AP photo

INDUCTED: Country music icon Dolly Parton is officially a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member.

The singer-songwriter was inducted into the prestigious institution Saturday evening in Los Angeles. Parton initially rejected the nomination in May, but the hall proceeded with the voting process despite Parton’s humble request.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you