INDUCTED: Country music icon Dolly Parton is officially a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member.
The singer-songwriter was inducted into the prestigious institution Saturday evening in Los Angeles. Parton initially rejected the nomination in May, but the hall proceeded with the voting process despite Parton’s humble request.
Grammy Award-winning artist Pink introduced Parton and reflected on her east Tennessee upbringing and philanthropic efforts. The songstress continued to admire Parton’s extraordinary “heartbreaking and soul-stirring songs.” Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood appeared virtually to share a few words. “There are few finer songwriters — male or female, that ever lived,” said Pink. “She writes about things that others would prefer to be swept under the rug.”
When Parton addressed the audience, she expressed her gratitude for the honor and previous request to remove her name from the ballot. “I want to thank the Hall of Fame and all the people out there through all of these years. I’ve been doing it all my life, and I do love it. I’m very humbled by this,” declared Parton.
“I’m sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t feel like I had done enough to deserve that. I didn’t understand at the time that it’s about more than that, but I’m just so honored and so proud to be here tonight.”
Following the speech, Parton changed into a Rock & Roll leather ensemble draped in chains to perform an unreleased track titled “Rockin’.” Parton performed the electrifying banger alongside Zac Brown Band.
FESTIVE: Jason Aldean is ringing in the holiday season early. The multi-platinum artist recently released his first-ever holiday track, “Christmas In Dixie.” Alabama initially released the festive single in December of 1982. The old-school tune touches on the pure magic of Christmas in different areas across the United States — New York, California, Tennessee, and especially Alabama. Aldean saved the integrity of the track by keeping the pedal steel, rhythm guitar, and stacked keyboard. However, he intertwined a modern-country flair by incorporating an ear-grabbing electric guitar solo and his unmistakable sound.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Wait in the Truck,” by Hardy and Lainey Wilson; 2. “Half of Me” by Thomas Rhett and Riley Green; 3. “5-Foot-9” by Tyler Hubbard; 4. “Whiskey on You” by Nate Smith; 5. “Don’t Come Lookin’” by Jackson Dean. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “I Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.