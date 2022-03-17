NO THANKS: Last month Dolly Parton, along with 16 other musical acts, was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame — but on Monday, the country legend asked fans to no longer vote for her. Dolly has been in the Top 5 of vote-getters since the online fan polling started. In her message Dolly mentions possibly recording a rock ‘n’ roll album, which would add to her long list of musical releases that includes her recent 48th studio album “Run Rose Run.” The new album ties in with Dolly’s novel that she co-authored with James Patterson, also titled “Run, Rose, Run.” The book is the story of a young woman who leaves her home with the dream of making it big in Nashville while a dark secret from her past threatens everything she’s tried so hard to achieve.
ONE MORE: Alan Jackson has announced his “Last Call: One More For The Road” tour. Bringing his more than 30 years of hits out with him on the road, Alan shares, “I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could — I’ve always thought I’d like to do that.” Jackson went public in 2022 with the revelation that for a decade he’s been living with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. When it comes to his tour and playing in front of fans, Alan says he’d like to do it for as long as his health will allow. He adds, “I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me … .” “Last Call: One More For The Road” starts in June and runs until October with 16 stops on the schedule.
NEW SINGLE: Zac Brown Band‘s current single from their album “The Comeback” is “Out In The Middle.” Zac Brown describes the track as “‘Out In The Middle’ is just Southern rock storytelling about being country and being proud of what it is to live in a simple life and working hard. A lot of country people that I know … they really know where it’s at. They work hard, they take care of their family, they know how to have fun. They know how to be in the outdoors and that’s really what that song’s about to me. It’s just tip of the hat to all the people that live out in the middle of nowhere and are happy being there.” That “Out In The Middle” lifestyle is on full display in the music video for the song. Fans will have a chance to sing along to “Out In The Middle” as the Zac Brown band heads out on their tour of the same name. The run of shows kicks off in Greenville, South Carolina, on April 22, and runs through Nov. 19, wrapping up in Phoenix, Arizona.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 most-requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Beers on Me” by Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy; 2. “Trouble with a Heartbreak” by Jason Aldean; 3. “New Truck” by Dylan Scott; 4. “Drunk” by Elle King and Miranda Lambert; and 5. “Come Back As A Country Boy,” by Blake Shelton. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Wasted on You” by Morgan Wallen.