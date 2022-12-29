HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Country music star Dustin Lynch has returned home for the holidays to give back to his community. The “Party Mode” singer previously paid it forward with his seventh annual benefit concert at Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, Tennessee. The country powerhouse pulled from his award-winning catalog and performed tracks inspired by his hometown, such as “Small Town Boy” and platinum-selling hit “Ridin’ Roads.” The interactive show also featured songwriters Hunter Phelps, Jordan Minton and Jordan Reynolds. In the midst of the set, the country crooner joined forces with his long-time collaborators to deliver his latest ballad, “Wood On The Fire.” The musical charity event raised well over $30,000 for a handful of nonprofits — The Shepherd’s House, Tullahoma Sports Council Inc., and Hands-On Science Center. Lynch highly encouraged concert-goers to bring presents for the Tullahoma Fire Department Toy Drive. Before the heartwarming affair, the hitmaker fled to Nashville’s Phillip’s Toymart to gather a “Santa-sized” bag of gifts to donate to their initiative.
OPENING UP: Charles Kelley has been open over the years about his struggle with alcohol. His fight for sobriety was back in the spotlight in 2022 when Lady A canceled part of its tour to give Kelley a chance to focus on his family and his sobriety. Kelley teamed with longtime friend and bandmate Dave Haywood and fellow songwriter Jimmy Robbins to put his journey and struggle with alcohol into a song. He teased the song — “As Far As You Could” — on his socials before Thanksgiving, but today the ode to reflection and accountability is available. Robbins said that co-writing and co-producing the song with Kelley and Haywood is one of his most favorite things he’s ever been a part of.
SUPPORT: Amy Grant has found herself in the crosshairs of harsh criticism this holiday season because she revealed in an interview with the Washington Post that she and her husband, Vince Gill, planned to host her niece’s wedding at their Franklin, Tennessee, home. Grant, an icon in the Christian music industry, said it would be their first “bride and bride wedding.” She’s completely supportive of her niece’s sexuality. “What a gift to our whole family, to just widen the experience of our whole family,” Grant told the Washington Post. “Honestly, from a faith perspective, I do always say, ‘Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: love God and love each other. I mean, hey — that’s pretty simple.” Last year, Grant shared more support for the LGBTQ community when she spoke with Proud Radio.
MOST REQUESTED: Here are the Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg: 1. “Gold” by Dierks Bentley; 2. “Rock and a Hard Place” by Bailey Zimmerman; 3. “Whiskey On You” by Nate Smith; 4. “Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen; and 5. “Going, Going, Gone” by Luke Combs. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Me on You” by Muscadine Bloodline.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
