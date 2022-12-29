The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Country music star Dustin Lynch has returned home for the holidays to give back to his community. The “Party Mode” singer previously paid it forward with his seventh annual benefit concert at Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, Tennessee. The country powerhouse pulled from his award-winning catalog and performed tracks inspired by his hometown, such as “Small Town Boy” and platinum-selling hit “Ridin’ Roads.” The interactive show also featured songwriters Hunter Phelps, Jordan Minton and Jordan Reynolds. In the midst of the set, the country crooner joined forces with his long-time collaborators to deliver his latest ballad, “Wood On The Fire.” The musical charity event raised well over $30,000 for a handful of nonprofits — The Shepherd’s House, Tullahoma Sports Council Inc., and Hands-On Science Center. Lynch highly encouraged concert-goers to bring presents for the Tullahoma Fire Department Toy Drive. Before the heartwarming affair, the hitmaker fled to Nashville’s Phillip’s Toymart to gather a “Santa-sized” bag of gifts to donate to their initiative.

OPENING UP: Charles Kelley has been open over the years about his struggle with alcohol. His fight for sobriety was back in the spotlight in 2022 when Lady A canceled part of its tour to give Kelley a chance to focus on his family and his sobriety. Kelley teamed with longtime friend and bandmate Dave Haywood and fellow songwriter Jimmy Robbins to put his journey and struggle with alcohol into a song. He teased the song — “As Far As You Could” — on his socials before Thanksgiving, but today the ode to reflection and accountability is available. Robbins said that co-writing and co-producing the song with Kelley and Haywood is one of his most favorite things he’s ever been a part of.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you