FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2019. Nelson is turning 90 this year and he's celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April. The Texas troubadour's milestone birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl will feature dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Snoop Dogg. He has also been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
BRINGING UP ELLE: Elle King grew up in southern Ohio, eating ketchup, baloney and cheese sandwiches. Her grandfather was a railroad conductor in a coal mining town, and her brother had worked at all the factories within a 40-mile radius. “You either work in factories, you join the military, or you get pregnant at 16, which everybody in my family did, by the way,” King said. “I love it. And I also want to celebrate it. I had to find my path and find myself.” Country music fans frequently tell the singer they would be best friends because of her Ohio upbringing and over-the-top personality. But King’s history is also laden with experiences and dimensions that are atypical in the genre — and the general population. Born to famous parents — actors Rob Schneider and London King — the singer lived two different realities. Schneider took King to New York City when she was a child, and the pair went to see theater productions. She moved to the Big Apple at 11 years old, and for a while, King wanted to be a theater actress. Later, she realized she enjoyed singing more than acting.
MUSGRAVES SINGS TRIBUTE TO LATE ICON: Kacey Musgraves performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn during the 65th Grammy Awards in-memoriam segment Sunday night. Musgraves said in 2019 that Lynn and Dolly Parton were among her biggest influences. “Not just because of their remarkable appearances, but because of the substance that they infused into their songs,” Musgraves said backstage at the 2019 ACM Awards. “I don’t take that lightly that they paved the pathway for me. I grew up singing all their songs. They’re ingrained in my brain. It’s really important to me.” Musgraves performed with Lynn at the 2014 CMA Awards and said in 2017 at The Country Music Hall of Fame that she related to Lynn’s “sassiness the most and her ability to look around and observe life around her.”
NELSON NOMINATED: Dolly Parton and country music worked out so well for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 that the organization thought it would loop in the possibility of adding more country music royalty to its ranks in 2023. Fourteen artists were announced last Wednesday morning as 2023 nominees, including country music stalwart Willie Nelson. Other nominees include Sheryl Crow, George Michael, The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, The Spinners, Kate Bush and Joy Division/New Order. “This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Handle on You” by Parker McCullom; 2. “Heart Like a Truck” by Lainey Wilson; 3. “Whiskey on You” by Nate Smith; 4. “Drink A’by” by Cole Swindell; 5. “I Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Not in this Heartbreak” by Morgan White.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
