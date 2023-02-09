The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BRINGING UP ELLE: Elle King grew up in southern Ohio, eating ketchup, baloney and cheese sandwiches. Her grandfather was a railroad conductor in a coal mining town, and her brother had worked at all the factories within a 40-mile radius. “You either work in factories, you join the military, or you get pregnant at 16, which everybody in my family did, by the way,” King said. “I love it. And I also want to celebrate it. I had to find my path and find myself.” Country music fans frequently tell the singer they would be best friends because of her Ohio upbringing and over-the-top personality. But King’s history is also laden with experiences and dimensions that are atypical in the genre — and the general population. Born to famous parents — actors Rob Schneider and London King — the singer lived two different realities. Schneider took King to New York City when she was a child, and the pair went to see theater productions. She moved to the Big Apple at 11 years old, and for a while, King wanted to be a theater actress. Later, she realized she enjoyed singing more than acting.

MUSGRAVES SINGS TRIBUTE TO LATE ICON: Kacey Musgraves performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn during the 65th Grammy Awards in-memoriam segment Sunday night. Musgraves said in 2019 that Lynn and Dolly Parton were among her biggest influences. “Not just because of their remarkable appearances, but because of the substance that they infused into their songs,” Musgraves said backstage at the 2019 ACM Awards. “I don’t take that lightly that they paved the pathway for me. I grew up singing all their songs. They’re ingrained in my brain. It’s really important to me.” Musgraves performed with Lynn at the 2014 CMA Awards and said in 2017 at The Country Music Hall of Fame that she related to Lynn’s “sassiness the most and her ability to look around and observe life around her.”

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

