Music ACM Honors
Eric Church speaks during the Academy of Country Music Honors award show Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

CHURCH’S NEW SPOT: The Church Choir will have a new hangout spot in downtown Nashville come 2023. Multi-platinum artist Eric Church and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin have released the first sneak peek of their flagship bar-restaurant, Chief’s.

Church said “It will feature a ticketed music venue plus additional live entertainment throughout the building, and one-of-a-kind design elements including more than 3,000 Eric Church concert posters from throughout his career layered across the floor, walls, and ceiling.”

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

