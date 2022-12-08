CHURCH’S NEW SPOT: The Church Choir will have a new hangout spot in downtown Nashville come 2023. Multi-platinum artist Eric Church and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin have released the first sneak peek of their flagship bar-restaurant, Chief’s.
Church said “It will feature a ticketed music venue plus additional live entertainment throughout the building, and one-of-a-kind design elements including more than 3,000 Eric Church concert posters from throughout his career layered across the floor, walls, and ceiling.”
The hitmaker added “Chief’s will also house a studio for live broadcasting, including Eric’s @outsidersradio channel on SiriusXM.” Church confirmed that his real estate venture would also include food in partnership with James Beard Award-winning pitmaster Rodney Scott.
The cuisine will serve as a friendly nod to his North Carolina roots. The restaurant, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, will overlook music city with its “Hell of a Q” rooftop.
MEMORIAL: Country music star Keith Urban recently paid his respects to late icon Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac’s vocalist and keyboardist. The “Somebody Like You” singer pulled at heartstrings during a concert last week in Australia when he delivered a chilling tribute featuring smash rock hits — “Say You Love Me,” “Everywhere,” and “Songbird.”
Before breaking into a tear-jerking performance, Urban acknowledged McVie’s significant mark on the entertainment industry and how her music played a vital role in his artistry.
“Today, we lost one of the members of Fleetwood Mac, the incredible Christine McVie, who was amazing,” Urban pointed out at his Gold Coast show. “For me growing up, listening to their music, you had three incredible vocalists in that band. You had Lindsey Buckingham, who brought this kind of punk, angular, ethos to the whole thing. You had Stevie Nicks’ voice, which is angelic, otherworldly. Then you had Christine, who for me, is the maternal, soulful heartbeat, vocally.”
BACK TO LAS VEGAS: Carrie Underwood wrapped the first leg of her “Denim and Rhinestones” Tour before Thanksgiving and now she’s revealed she’s headed back to continue her residency in Las Vegas after she completes the tour next year.
Underwood launched her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre” one year ago this week. She’ll return June 21, 2023, for 18 new shows exclusive to the Las Vegas production, produced by Concerts West/ AEG Presents. The next round of residency dates will go on sale to the public beginning Friday at 1 p.m.
MOST REQUESTED: Here are the Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg: 1. “Nobody” by Blake Shelton; 2. “Heart Like a Truck” by Lainey Wilson 3. “Fall in Love” by Bailey Zimmerman 4. “Whiskey on You” by Nate Smith and 5. “Pick Me Up” by Gabby Barrett. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Note to Self” by Randy Houser.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
