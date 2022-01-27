SPECIAL SINGLE: Cody Johnson is hearing from fans that his current single “’Til You Can’t” is touching them in a special way. Cody can understand why people who listen to “’Til You Can’t” have a special connection with the track … because it’s hit him in the same way. “Everybody’s kind of come up, that has mentioned it, and been like, ‘That song changed my perspective on life,’ and it’s not a rehearsed line — I can genuinely, honestly look those people in the eye and say, ‘Me, too!’ You know, it changed my perspective on my own life and my own career and my own time with my kids and my wife and the things that are important to me. You know, the real things — not money, not fame, not notoriety … the real things that actually matter.”
ON THE CHARTS: Chris Janson is climbing the country airplay chart with his current single “Bye Mom.” After recently releasing the dates for his Halfway To Crazy tour, Chris also shared some more news with his fans … a new album is on the way! The project’s title track is also available now — “All In.” Talking about the song, Chris says, “Fittingly, the title track is an inside look at the history of my relationship with Kelly. I was ‘All In’ from the moment I met her. Every piece of this song is a snapshot of our real life.” Fans can look for Chris Janson’s new album, “All In,” to arrive this spring — but next month they can plan to catch him live in concert as the Halfway To Crazy tour kicks off. He plays at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center on Feb. 26.
EXTENDED TOUR: Fresh off his performance at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa in Mexico, Jordan Davis has announced that his Buy Dirt tour will extend into 2022 with a run of dates in April and May. While Jordan is excited to hit these stops with Tenille Arts, there’s another show on his schedule that he’s really pumped for — on Sept. 27, Jordan will be playing the world famous Ryman Auditorium with openers Seaforth. One song fans will be looking forward to seeing Jordan Davis play — no matter where he’s performing — is his smash hit with Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt.”
BABY ON THE WAY: Congrats to Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, as they announce they are expecting their first child this spring! Heading to social media to share the news, Luke posted, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 most-requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg are: “Come Back as a Country Boy” by Blake Shelton; “Old School” by Toby Keith; “Country’d Look Good on You” by Frank Ray; “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” by Ashley McBryde and Carley Pearce; and “23” by Sam Hunt.
This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Baby Don’t” by Paige King Johnson.