LAST CALL FOR 9th STREET LIVE: The final 2023 edition of Yes Chevy-Yes Ford’s “9th Street Live’’ is this Friday, featuring Huntington Music and Arts Festival Night with Corduroy Brown and Tyler Hood. Happy Hour starts at 5 p.m., and the music gets underway at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in downtown Huntington.

FRIENDS FORGED IN SONG: Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson are more than just duet partners — they’re the best of friends. Wilson joined Jelly Roll to collaborate on his hit “Save Me,” a version included on his debut country album “Whitsitt Chapel,” which is available now. Jelly Roll had a vision for a duet on the song he shared with his record label head, Jon Loba, in 2020 — he wanted a superstar to join him. The singer said Loba stayed true to his word when he paired him with Wilson, although it was the most natural meeting either could imagine. “The obvious is Lainey is one of my best friends in the music business,” Jelly Roll said. “You know, Lainey, Ernest, everybody knows my little squad. You know what I mean? These are the people I talked to pretty religiously. And, I think it was special that I was the guy that got to show the world that side of Lainey.” He explained it was meaningful Wilson was willing to join him even though she was a much bigger star than he was at the time. And he takes great pride in showcasing another element of her artistry.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

