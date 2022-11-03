REMEMBERING A LEGEND: Country Music Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis will be remembered this week in Hernando, Mississippi, and Ferriday, Louisiana, where he was born. Lewis died of natural causes last Friday morning at his Desoto County, Mississippi, home.
He was 87 years old and had just been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 16. He is an inaugural member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, earning membership in 1986. Lewis was at the forefront of the birth of rock and roll because of his fiery performances, distinct rockabilly style and dynamic vocals.
Lewis’ family announced the musician’s public memorial services are set for this weekend in Hernando, Mississippi, and his birthplace, Ferriday, Louisiana. Lewis’ cousin, the Rev. Jimmy Swaggart, will officiate for the funeral service on Saturday along with Ferriday’s Clyde Ray Webber. A live stream will be available and announced soon via Lewis’ Facebook page.
MAKING CHANGES: Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney is leaving fans speechless with his surprise weight loss. Mooney revealed on social media that he had lost almost 50 pounds in the last five months.
“For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day,” he explained. “And some weights. That’s it!” Mooney said he has literally never felt better physically, mentally or spiritually. “Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin’ healthy,” he wrote. “Really means a lot.” Mooney added a wooden sign emoji to the end and said if people were looking for a sign, that was it. “Love y’all,” he said.
CHESNEY HONORED: Kenny Chesney recently went back to college! The country superstar returned to East Tennessee State University to honor the man who taught him how to play guitar in college, Jack Tottle.
Tottle founded the Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies Program, which is internationally acclaimed and has graduated GRAMMY, International Bluegrass Music Association, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards winners. While Kenny was a surprise guest at the ceremony celebrating the program’s 40th anniversary as part of the university’s homecoming weekend, it turns out there was a surprise in store for Kenny as well. ETSU President Brian Noland presented Kenny with an honorary doctorate of letters.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. ”Out in the Middle” by Zac Brown Band; 2. ”Don’t Come Lookin’” by Jackson Dean; 3. ”Country On” by Luke Bryan; 4. ”Gold” by Dierks Bentley; 5. ”Handle on You” by Parker McCullom. This week’s “bubbling under” song was ”What He Didn’t Do” by Carly Pearce.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.