Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Mass. 

 Lisa Poole | AP photo

REMEMBERING A LEGEND: Country Music Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis will be remembered this week in Hernando, Mississippi, and Ferriday, Louisiana, where he was born. Lewis died of natural causes last Friday morning at his Desoto County, Mississippi, home.

He was 87 years old and had just been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 16. He is an inaugural member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, earning membership in 1986. Lewis was at the forefront of the birth of rock and roll because of his fiery performances, distinct rockabilly style and dynamic vocals.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

