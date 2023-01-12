RISING TO THE TOP: Genre-transcending artist Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) is officially a country music chart-topper. The world-renowned rapper-turned-country-rocker received his first No.1 with his debut country single, “Son of a Sinner.” The gold-certified track graced the top of the Country Aircheck chart, Country Radio, and Billboard. Although “Son of a Sinner” serves as Jelly Roll’s first country chart-topper, he previously went No. 1 with rock banger “Dead Man Walking.”
A HEARTFELT FAREWELL: Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat” has officially returned to the small screen, despite Leslie Jordan’s sudden death. The beloved comedian and actor unexpectedly passed away at 67 in late October, after he crashed his car into a building in Los Angeles. The premiere of Season 4 served as a tribute to Jordan, as they addressed his unfortunate absence. Country music icon Dolly Parton appeared in a pre-recorded video to share a sweet message for the late performer. Within the episode titled “Philiam,” viewers learned that Jordan (Phil) decided to move away from his Kentucky home to Tahiti with his boyfriend Jalen (John Griffin). Mayim Bialik, the actress who plays the main character “Kat,” declared that the cast and crew is “still grieving” and found a way that he could “live forever.” Before the episode concluded, Parton sent “Phil” off with a musical goodbye. The platinum-selling artist delivered a verse from “Where the Soul Never Dies,” a track she recorded with Jordan for his 2021 album “Company’s Comin’.” Jordan’s 15-song gospel collection also features Brandi Carlile, TJ Osborne, Tanya Tucker, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton and more.
OPRY INDUCTS FUNNY FELLOWS: The Grand Ole Opry is about to get officially funnier. Over the weekend, Marty Stuart invited comedians Henry Cho and Gary Mule Deer to become the next members of The Grand Ole Opry. Stuart surprised Cho and Mule Deer backstage during a Facebook Live interview while discussing the long history of comedy on the Opry. Each comedian has played the Opry more than 100 times and will be the first comedians inducted as members of the Opry since comedian Jerry Clower became an Opry member 49 years ago.
MOST REQUESTED: Here are the Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg: 1. “Wait in the Truck” by Hardy and Lainey Wilson; 2. “What He Didn’t Do” by Carly Pearce; 3. “Hate My Heart” by Carrie Underwood; “Nobody” by Blake Shelton; “Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Memory Lane” by Old Dominion.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
