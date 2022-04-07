AWARDS GALORE: Sunday night on CBS, fans watched the Chris Stapleton Awards being handed out in Vegas. Actually, it was the Grammy Awards, but Chris nearly swept up all the country music categories at this year’s ceremony. Chris won Best Country Solo Performance for “You Should Probably Leave,” Best Country Song for “Cold,” and Best Country Album for “Starting Over.” Brothers Osborne were very happy Chris and Morgane were not considered a duo at the Grammys. Chris also performed his award winning song “Cold” at the Grammys — of course it’s not the first time he’s sung it at an awards show … Chris also performed “Cold” at the 2021 CMA Awards.
WEB SERIES: Ashley McBryde is giving fans a unique look into her world with the new web-series “Made For This.” Ashley’s drummer Quinn Hill is the man behind the camera and the series, which “follows McBryde and her crew as they travel around the world. From backstage, to the tour bus, to off days, Made For This gives a unique, insider perspective on the life of a touring musician.” Episode 1 takes fans behind the scenes of Ashley’s show in Raleigh, North Carolina.
SPECIAL MESSAGE: Rhett Akins turned to social media to send a special message to his son, Thomas Rhett, on the release of his brand new album “Where We Started.” Rhett shared, “Thomas Rhett I can’t believe you just released your 6th album. Proud of all you’ve accomplished in just a short time. This is such a great album. thanks for letting me be a part of it. I can’t wait to work on the next one!” Akins co-wrote five tracks on “Where We Started,” including Thomas’ current single of country radio, “Slow Down Summer.”
APRIL FOOLS’: Lady A’s Charles Kelley had a little fun on April Fools’ Day this year with a video on social media. With the message “Contemplating some different openers for tour this year — What do y’all think of these guys?” That’s where Charles shared an over the top video of his alter ego singing Toto‘s 1980’s classic “Rosanna.” Not for nothing — but Charles killed it singing this rock classic. When he’s not covering ‘80s songs, Charles Kelley is singing with Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood on Lady A’s new single “What A Song Can Do.”
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 most-requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Beers on Me,” by Dierks Bentley, Hardy and Breland; 2. “If I Wasn’t Doing This,” by Luke Combs; 3. “Wasted On You,” by Morgan Wallen; 4. “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; and 5. “23,” by Sam Hunt. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “When It Rains,” by Chase Likens.