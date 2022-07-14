CONCERT SERIES: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation Friday night in downtown Huntington features the Jason Mays Band. Shelem with Dinero Romero will perform next week. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.
TOUR: Reba McEntire is hitting the road this fall! Starting Oct. 13 and running for 17 shows in 12 states over six weeks, Reba will be out there singing all her hits for fans. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” she said. One of the tour stops will be at Charleston’s Coliseum and Convention Center on Oct. 20. After her successful tour earlier this year, Reba’s doing it again and bringing along a special guest: “We had so much fun in the spring, and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!” Terri Clark added, “Is it October yet? I can’t wait!”
NO. 1: Congrats to Morgan Wallen, who is spending his third week in a row at No. 1 on the Billboard country airplay chart with “Wasted On You.” This three-week stay ties Morgan’s other longest run at No. 1 — back in 2019, Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” also had a trio of weeks at the top of the Billboard chart. We’ll have to see if next week brings Morgan Wallen his longest-running No. 1 hit with “Wasted On You.”
MOMENT: During a recent appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, Craig Morgan brought out Jelly Roll, who then shared a story of watching Craig from the audience of the Opry House. The two sang Craig’s classic “Almost Home” in a special moment that could only happen at the Grand Ole Opry — and then Craig presented Jelly Roll with a special gift. Jelly Roll’s current single at country radio is “Son of a Sinner.”
DOWNTIME: Michael Ray’s current single at country radio is “Holy Water.” Michael is playing fairs, festivals and all kinds of shows this summer, including another appearance next week on the Grand Ole Opry before he heads back out on Lee Brice’s “Label Me Proud” tour. Sometimes a tour schedule can be filled with a lot of “hurry up and wait” before an artist hits the stage, so Michael shares how he fills his downtime on tour: “We have downtime on a lot of days more than others, so I’d like to go … kind of view the town. I’m very, very fortunate to have a crew that we’re super tight, so there’s not a lot of time where there’s not laughs or pranks or something pulled on each other. Then I’ve also learned that throughout touring, what helps me keep kind of my mental state good is … just going to the gym for about an hour, hour and a 1/2 or so, and just kind of get that time away to listen to demos, just kind of clear my head.”