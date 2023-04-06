Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles in 2019. Weeks after winning more Grammys, Nelson is getting a new kind of honor: a university endowment in Texas. The 89-year-old country music icon, who in the 1980s helped launch the Farm Aid benefit concerts, is the namesake of the new Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs.
ON A ROLL: “Son of a Sinner” singer Jelly Roll was the big winner at Sunday’s CMT Music Awards, as the rapper-turned-country singer took home three awards on Sunday as an outsider who won over fans with his confessional songs. The tattooed singer got emotional during the show in Austin, Texas, which aired on CBS, as he thanked the country radio industry for its acceptance and shouted out to those who felt like him. The show started off with a somber tone as country singer and co-host Kelsea Ballerini read off the names of six victims of a school shooting killed last Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. She noted how she shared their pain, explaining that in 2008 she witnessed a school shooting in her hometown high school cafeteria in Knoxville and prayed for “real action” that would protect children and families. Earlier in the evening, country artists wore black ribbons on the red carpet to honor victims of the shooting. But the show prioritized nostalgia overall as performances merged rock, blues and country straight from the heart of Texas, mixing in tributes and covers alongside newer artists and fan-favorite hit songs.
HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES: Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless, and Bob McDill will become the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year. Vince Gill hosted Monday’s Country Music Association ceremony at the Hall of Fame Rotunda. “Tanya, Patty and Bob each have a distinctive voice and an ability to share stories that precisely represent American life,” said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern in a press release. “While their impact is felt in very different ways, their songs are reflective of their generation and experience, vividly illustrating an authenticity that will last forever. We are honored to welcome these three very deserving inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.” The formal Medallion Ceremony will be held in the fall.
ENDOWMENT NAMED FOR ICON: Weeks after winning more Grammys, Willie Nelson is getting a new kind of honor: a university endowment in Texas. The 89-year-old country music icon, who in the 1980s helped launch the Farm Aid benefit concerts, is the namesake of the new Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs, the school announced Wednesday. The endowment will fund research and student fellowships benefiting rural and farm communities. The “Always on My Mind” singer has raised more than $70 million for family farm owners through Farm Aid, according to the school, which also plans to honor the Texas native at a May gala.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Gold” by Dierks Bentley; 2. “Rock and a Hard Place” by Bailey Zimmerman; 3. “Water Under the Bridge” by Sam Hunt; 4. “Everything She Ain’t” by Hailey Whitters; 5. “Dancing in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
