DANCER: After being named one of this season’s “Dancing With the Stars” cast members, Jimmie Allen is excited for the opportunity, and he’s getting ready for the Sept. 20 premiere. Last weekend, Jimmie shared, “Looking forward to stepping out and trying something new on Season 30 of @dancingabc. Win or lose its going to be great experience and fun and I’ve already met some amazing people. Life is short y’all so live outside your comfort zone, You never know what talents you’ll find buried inside of you. Live without limits.” And he also added “Let me get back to stretching.”
SOCIAL MEDIA: Doesn’t matter whether you’re famous or not … everyone has to deal with online trolls or bullies at some point. Tenille Arts is very active on social media sharing things with her fans, like the behind-the-scenes of her music video for “Back The, Right Now.” And most of the time what Tenille gets back from her fans is a positive experience with them messaging and commenting in a polite and nice way. But, there’s also the haters … and it’s those people who will try to provoke a negative response from Tenille. Tenille discovered that when someone leaves a rude or mean comment, she addresses that post in a calm and respectful manner, and most of the time she can defuse the situation and even turn the mean poster into a nice one.
NEW SONG: Tiffany Woys has a new track available now for fans to listen to. Talking about the new song, Tiffany says “’About Love’ is all about trying to convey the feeling of love with things and events you can actually describe.” She adds, “This song is about feeling a love so great and trying to find a way to make someone feel that great love.”
IN MEMORY: Cole Swindell shared on Monday that his mom, Betty Carol Rainey, has passed away. On his Instagram story, Cole posted a picture out a plane window with the comment, “Took this on the flight home to Georgia this afternoon. Lost my sweet Mom today. I know she’s up there. Gonna miss her so much. Love y’all.” Cole lost his dad, William Keith Swindell, unexpectedly in 2013 — sadly, it also happened in September, on the 2nd. It was the loss of his father that inspired Cole’s very personal & powerful song “You Should Be Here.”
MOST REQUESTED: Here are 93.7 The Dawg’s Top 5 Most-Requested Songs of the Week:
- “Fancy Like,” by Walker Hayes
- “Freedom was a Highway,” by Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley
- “Getting Over Him,” by Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi
- “Things a Man should Know,” by Lainey Wilson
- “Buy Dirt,” by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan