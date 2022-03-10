NUMBER ONE: Congrats to Kane Brown as his song “One Mississippi” reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country airplay chart this week. Kane shares that “One Mississippi” is “about a relationship. I don’t know everybody’s had where you make up and you break up and you just keep running into each other and then something about that spark in the relationship gets y’all back together and may fall apart again, but he tried it twice at least.” Kane didn’t waste any time getting new music, and a bit of news, to his fans after topping the chart. “Leave You Alone” is Kane’s new single, and he shared that it’s the first track from his next project.
NEW ALBUM: Maren Morris’ new album “Humble Quest” arrives March 25. “Circles Around This Town” — the first single from Maren’s third album — is at country radio now, and a Top 25 (and climbing) hit. Fans can not only look forward to the new music from Maren, but they can also plan to see her perform it live! Maren announced the “Humble Quest” tour — a 40-plus run of shows that starts June 9 in Raleigh, and works its way throughout the U.S. before it wraps on Dec. 2 in Nashville.
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: When Cody Johnson agreed to play Rodeo Houston on its opening day this year — he had one goal … sell it out. Cody was up to the challenge as he knew that only two other artists had sold out the opening night of Rodeo — his musical heroes George Strait and Garth Brooks. Last Monday night, Cody added his name to that exclusive list as he drew in nearly 71,000 people to Rodeo Houston on the first night of the event. Fans got an amazing show — but for Cody it doesn’t matter if its Rodeo Houston or a club show — he wants you to have the best concert experience ever. Along with selling out Rodeo Houston, Cody was also inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.
NEW SINGLE: LOCASH’s current single “Beach Boys” is from their recently released EP Woods & Water. The track is heavily influenced by the classic group the Beach Boys, and LOCASH’s Preston Brust shares, “The day we wrote ‘Beach Boys,’ I remember Chris (Lucas) and I dreaming of recording it with the Beach Boys, we never imagined that they’d hear it, let alone get the chance to lay down our parts with Mike (Love) and Bruce (Johnston) and actually feel like we were a part of a group that we’ve idolized for so long! It’s crazy how it all became a reality, and now the fun really begins!”
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 most-requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Best Thing Since Back Roads” by Jake Owen; 2. “23” by Sam Hunt; 3. “If I Was A Cowboy” by Miranda Lambert; 4. “If I Wasn’t Doing This” by Luke Combs; 5. “Circles Around This Town” by Maren Morris. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Everyone She Knows,” by Kenny Chesney.