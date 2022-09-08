ON TOUR: Kane Brown fans can look forward to seeing him on the road in 2023 as his Drunk Or Dreaming tour will kick off next year’s slate of dates in mid-March and run through the start of June. One of those tour stops is at Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena on March 25, 2023. Kane will bring along special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett & LOCASH. Dustin and Gabby will be on various dates, while LOCASH will be on the full 20-plus show run. Kane’s new single, “Grand,” is from his new album “Different Man,” which is set to be released on Friday.
GENEROUS STAR: Luke Combs may be one of the most generous stars in country music. Video shared on social media featured Combs interrupting a concert over the weekend in Bangor, Maine, when he spotted a sign from some young fans saying they had stacked firewood to earn money to buy tickets to the show. One of the fans said he was celebrating his 12th birthday. The singer then pulled out his wallet and handed them $140 from the stage, signed hats for them and said a member of his team would escort them backstage to give them T-shirts and other memorabilia. But that wasn’t all. According to B98.5, a country music station in central Maine, Combs later refunded all the tickets for his Saturday show in Bangor because his voice was shot and he didn’t feel he was able to give a full performance.
MORRIS CLAPS BACK: Just days after being insulted on television by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, country music star Maren Morris has managed to turn the insult into some big bucks for transgender organizations. The clash began after Morris criticized critical comments that were made by country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, regarding gender-affirming care for trans children. While discussing the exchange on his television show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host labeled Morris as a “lunatic country music person.” Morris made light of the situation on her social media, and shortly after announced that she would be selling T-shirts with Carlson’s quote on the front, alongside the Peer Support and Crisis Hotline for trans youth, to give back to the transgender community. Just 24 hours after announcing that the shirts were on sale, Morris posted that over $100,000 worth of the T-shirts had been purchased.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 requests this week on 93.7 The Dawg were: ”The Kind of Love We Make” by Luke Combs; 2. ”Like I Love Country Music” by Kane Brown; 3. ”Heart First” by Kelsea Ballerini; 4. ”5-Foot-9” by Tyler Hubbard; 5. ”New Truck” by Dylan Scott. This week’s “bubbling under” song was ”Whiskey On You” by Nate Smith.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
