CMA Fest 2022 - Day 2

Kane Brown performs during CMA Fest 2022 on June 10 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

 Amy Harris | Invision via AP

ON TOUR: Kane Brown fans can look forward to seeing him on the road in 2023 as his Drunk Or Dreaming tour will kick off next year’s slate of dates in mid-March and run through the start of June. One of those tour stops is at Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena on March 25, 2023. Kane will bring along special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett & LOCASH. Dustin and Gabby will be on various dates, while LOCASH will be on the full 20-plus show run. Kane’s new single, “Grand,” is from his new album “Different Man,” which is set to be released on Friday.

GENEROUS STAR: Luke Combs may be one of the most generous stars in country music. Video shared on social media featured Combs interrupting a concert over the weekend in Bangor, Maine, when he spotted a sign from some young fans saying they had stacked firewood to earn money to buy tickets to the show. One of the fans said he was celebrating his 12th birthday. The singer then pulled out his wallet and handed them $140 from the stage, signed hats for them and said a member of his team would escort them backstage to give them T-shirts and other memorabilia. But that wasn’t all. According to B98.5, a country music station in central Maine, Combs later refunded all the tickets for his Saturday show in Bangor because his voice was shot and he didn’t feel he was able to give a full performance.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

