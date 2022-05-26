WINNER: Louisa, Kentucky, native Noah Thompson became the Season 20 “American Idol” winner Sunday night, finishing off his incredible journey on the show. Thompson was able to beat out his competitors in the top three, Leah Marlene and HunterGirl. Three months ago, Thompson was doing construction work for the small city of Louisa, but he still found time to sing music on the side. His former co-worker and friend signed him up for “American Idol” after recognizing Thompson’s strong singing talents, but didn’t realize it would go this far. Thousands showed their support for the Lawrence County native last Tuesday when he was welcomed back to Louisa as a hometown hero, with people lining the streets for a parade in his honor and packing a concert, where he performed.
LIVE MUSIC: The second Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet “9th Street Live” presentation is this week in downtown Huntington. This week’s acts are Brad Goodall with Ally Fletcher. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.
GRAND MARSHAL: This past weekend Blake Shelton was on hand in Texas for the NASCAR All-Star Race, where he was the grand marshal. Blake also performed a concert as part of the festivities, where among the songs he sang was his latest hit, “Come Back As A Country Boy,” which is from his “Body Language” deluxe album.
COLLABORATOR: Jimmie Allen reached No. 1 with Brad Paisley earlier this year with their song, “Freedom Was A Highway.” Earlier this month Jimmie and Dylan Scott joined forces on the song, “In Our Blood.” Now Jimmie has another collaboration on the way, and it’s one we didn’t see coming, but we’re totally interested. Jimmie and J.Lo — Jennifer Lopez — have a song coming out Friday called “On My Way.”
NEW PROJECT: Niko Moon recently broke some news to his fans. Niko’s new project — “Coastin’” — will arrive June 10. One of the tracks that fans can expect to hear on the new EP is Niko Moon’s current single at country radio, “Easy Tonight.”
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requests from 93.7 The Dawg were: 1. “One Day Tonight” by Noah Thompson; 2. “Slow-Down Summer” by Thomas Rhett; 3. “Son of a Sinner” by Jelly Roll; 4. “Pick Me Up” by Gabby Barrett; and 5. “Party Mode” by Dustin Lynch. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Palomino Princess” by Tyler Booth.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
