WILSON ON TOP: Lainey Wilson made CMA Awards history when, with nine nominations, she became the top nominee going into “The 57th Annual CMA Awards.” The historical aspect is that she is the only artist to top the nominations list both times she made her first two appearances on the final voting ballot. “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will broadcast LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 8, on ABC. Other top nominees include: Jelly Roll with five nominations; Luke Combs and HARDY have four nominations; Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells each earned three nominations.

HANK JR. GETS HITCHED: Hank Williams Jr. said “I Do” over the weekend when he married his fiancée, Brandi, at Enon Baptist Church in Banks, Alabama. The Saturday ceremony happened in front of a small group of family and friends and was followed by a reception at Kendall Hall in Troy, Alabama. The couple, who have been friends since 2003, got engaged on Mother’s Day earlier this year. Williams, 74, and Brandi, 43, kept their relationship quiet, but Williams Jr. did share a few photos of her on social media. The country star’s wedding news comes approximately 18 months after the unexpected death of his late wife, Mary Jane Thomas, who passed away following a botched medical procedure in March of 2022. Thomas was Williams’ third wife, and they had been married more than 30 years.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

