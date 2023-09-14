Lainey Wilson performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 3 at Grant Park in Chicago. The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 57th annual CMA Awards on Sept. 7, with Wilson leading the nominations for the second year in a row.
Lainey Wilson performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 3 at Grant Park in Chicago. The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 57th annual CMA Awards on Sept. 7, with Wilson leading the nominations for the second year in a row.
WILSON ON TOP: Lainey Wilson made CMA Awards history when, with nine nominations, she became the top nominee going into “The 57th Annual CMA Awards.” The historical aspect is that she is the only artist to top the nominations list both times she made her first two appearances on the final voting ballot. “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will broadcast LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 8, on ABC. Other top nominees include: Jelly Roll with five nominations; Luke Combs and HARDY have four nominations; Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells each earned three nominations.
HANK JR. GETS HITCHED: Hank Williams Jr. said “I Do” over the weekend when he married his fiancée, Brandi, at Enon Baptist Church in Banks, Alabama. The Saturday ceremony happened in front of a small group of family and friends and was followed by a reception at Kendall Hall in Troy, Alabama. The couple, who have been friends since 2003, got engaged on Mother’s Day earlier this year. Williams, 74, and Brandi, 43, kept their relationship quiet, but Williams Jr. did share a few photos of her on social media. The country star’s wedding news comes approximately 18 months after the unexpected death of his late wife, Mary Jane Thomas, who passed away following a botched medical procedure in March of 2022. Thomas was Williams’ third wife, and they had been married more than 30 years.
BABY MAKES THREE: Maddie Marlow Font is a mommy! The Maddie & Tae singer and her husband, Jonah Font, welcomed their first child — a son — on Saturday. Marlow posted on Instagram Monday that Forrest Henry Font was born at 4:03 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. It wasn’t an easy delivery, she shared. “After 37 hard hours of labor, finally getting to push, and ending up having an emergency c-section and being put under, Forrest Henry Font made his debut,” she wrote. Then, the singer took a moment to share her love for her new son. “Forrest is everything Jonah and I could’ve ever dreamed of, and we’d go through it all over again for him” she wrote. “Thank you Lord for the gift of this perfect boy and this magical time. We are so in love.”
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Try That in a Small Town” by Jason Aldean; 2. “Bury Me in Georgia” by Kane Brown; 3. “God Gave Me a Girl” by Russell Dickerson; 4. “If You Go Down, I’m Going Down Too” by Kelsea Ballerini; 5. “Watermelon Moonshine” by Lainey Wilson. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “My Next Ex” by Austin Adkins.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.