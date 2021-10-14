TOP SPOT: Congrats to Lee Brice as his song “Memory I Don’t Mess With” moves into the No. 1 spot on the country music airplay chart! This is the third No. 1 song from Lee’s album, “Hey World.” “One Of Them Girls” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now” (with Carly Pearce) also topped the song chart. After hearing the news, Lee shared this message: “Y’all … We have the #1 song on country radio!! A huge THANK YOU to country radio, my team, and every single one of you who called your local radio station to request ‘Memory I Don’t Mess With.’ I cannot thank y’all enough for showing this song so much love! I’m forever grateful.”
NEW ALBUM: Old Dominion’s lead singer Matthew Ramsey shares the story of how the guys ended up getting out of Nashville last year to see what they could come up with music-wise … never intending to create a whole album. “Our new album ‘Time, Tequila and Therapy’ was written and recorded all in a three-week span in Asheville, North Carolina, during the height of the pandemic lockdown,” Ramsey says. “We decided to create our own little Old Dominion bubble, go out there with no plan, no songs whatsoever, and just see what we can do in the moment. So we really didn’t put much pressure on ourselves to make a whole album — we were aiming for hopefully four or five good songs, but we wound up making a whole album. It was really a dream scenario.” When it comes to the title of the album, Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion shares that getting together when they did last year was a bit of therapy for the band: “Yeah, I think that’s exactly it, and that’s not to say that every song lyrically is about therapy or anything like that, but I think the process of not being able to do it for so long and then getting back out there and getting the chance to do it again was definitely cathartic and therapeutic, and that release, the energy in that excitement, all fueled that whole three-week process.”
OFFER: Dillon Carmichael’s sophomore album “Son Of A” is going to be released Friday, and he’s got an offer for his fans. He said on Twitter, “I’ll make y’all a deal — if we can get the #sonofa album to the top of the #itunes country charts on 10/22, I will shave a #1 into my chest hair #preorder via link in bio!!” That’s one of the more unique marketing strategies for a new release in a while.
REQUESTS: 93.7 The Dawg’s top five most requested songs of the week were: 1. Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”; 2. Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”; 3. Lee Brice, “Memory I Don’t Mess With”; 4. Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”; and 5. Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt.”