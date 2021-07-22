LIVE MUSIC: 9th Street Live returns to downtown Huntington this week as Jake Dunn and the Blackbirds and Cole Chaney perform. The music starts at 7 p.m., and Happy Hour starts at 5 p.m. 9th Street Live takes place on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. 9th Street Live is sponsored by Yes Ford and Chevrolet.
ON TOUR: While she played a few shows in her home state of Texas not long ago, Miranda Lambert has not been “on tour” for a while now, due to the quarantine and shutdown, so when asked about getting back out in front of fans, she replied, “I’m definitely ready to get back on the road.” And this past weekend it happened. Miranda kicked off her 2021 show dates in Belmont, Ohio. Miranda is back out again this upcoming weekend with stops in Indiana and Michigan, where she’ll be playing her Top 10 (and climbing) hit “Settling Down.”
SURPRISE REHEARSALS: Blake Shelton recently surprised fans by holding a couple of rehearsals at his Ole Red’s in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. After the first appearance Blake shared, “That was a blast yesterday!!! Let’s do it again today at Ole Red Tishomingo’s The Doghouse!!!” Blake added “Come on out and get yourself a drink if you’re bored. I repeat it’s only a rehearsal … It may not be good but at least it’s free!” Blake’s wife Gwen Stefani was also there, and joined in on performing a few of their duets. Blake will kick off his rescheduled Friends and Heroes 2021 tour in just a few weeks in Omaha — the very town where he was forced to cancel all his shows last year due to COVID-19.
NEW ALBUM: Dan + Shay dropped the news that their next album, “Good Things,” will arrive next month — Aug. 13. The 12 tracks on the new project will include their smash hits “I Should Probably Go To Bed” and “10,000 Hours” (with Justin Bieber) along with their current Top 10 (and climbing) hit, “Glad You Exist.” Dan co-wrote all 12 songs on “Good Things,” with Shay writing on 8 tracks, and they shared, “We poured every bit of our hearts into this project and have never been more excited for anything in our entire lives. Can’t wait for it to be yours so soon.”
MOST REQUESTED: Here are 93.7 The Dawg’s Top 5 most requested songs of the week:
1. Jamison Rogers and Luke Combs: “Cold Beer Calling My Name”
2. Toby Keith: “Old School”
3. Garth Brooks: “That’s What Cowboys Do”
4. Morgan Wade: “Wilder Days”
5. Dylan Carmichael: “Hot Beer”