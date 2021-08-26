9TH STREET LIVE: Madhouse is the featured act this week for 9th Street Live, taking place Friday night at 7 p.m. on 9th Street in downtown Huntington between 3rd and 4th avenues. Happy Hour starts at 5. Sponsored by Yes Ford and Chevrolet, 9th Street Live continues through Sept. 3. It will wrap up next week with the Huntington Music and Arts Festival Night.
TOP OF THE CHART: Congrats to Justin Moore as his song “We Didn’t Have Much” claims the No. 1 spot in country music! Justin shares, “It’s just humbling that country radio has continued to support my music after all these years. I signed my record deal in 2007, and they’ve helped make our career so special, providing us hit after hit every year since then. It’s something, certainly, I don’t take for granted. Needless to say, I’m very grateful for those folks and the fans, along with my team around me, which is a ton of folks from road guys, to management, to label, etc. I’m damn proud to work alongside all of them. Cheers to ‘We Didn’t Have Much’ being our 10th #1 song on country radio.”
ENGAGEMENT: Congrats goes out to Hardy and his former girlfriend Caleigh. Hardy shared the moment on social media of when he got down on one knee and popped the question. He tagged it with “I’m not her boyfriend anymore” — although, if you were paying attention to Hardy’s socials, this probably wasn’t a surprise. Earlier this month on “National Girlfriend Day” Hardy posted “Happy Girlfriend Day Caleigh. Might be one the last times I get to call you my girlfriend.” Congrats to the happy couple! Hardy’s song “Give Heaven Some Hell” — from his album A Rock — is out now.
IN MEMORY: Olive Hill, Kentucky, native Tom T Hall passed away last Friday at the age of 85. After time in the military, Hall soon moved to Nashville to take up songwriting full time where he penned music for Johnny Cash, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Waylon Jennings and others. It was around this time that he was crowned with the nickname “The Storyteller.” In 1968 Jeannie C Riley took Tom’s “Harper Valley PTA” all the way to No. 1. He hosted the “Pop! Goes The Country” TV show, taking over the show from Ralph Emery from 1980 to 1982. Hall continued to write music until 1986, and then retired from performing in 1994. In the 2000 Tom became a member of several halls, including The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and The Country Music Hall of Fame.
MOST REQUESTED: Here are 93.7 The Dawg’s Top 5 most-requested songs of the week: “Like a Lady,” by Lady A; “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes; “I Was on a Boat That Day,” Old Dominion; “Freedom was a Highway,” Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley; “Things a Man Should Know,” Lainey Wilson.