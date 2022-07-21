DEAD: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet “9th Street Live” presentation on Friday night in downtown Huntington features Shelem with Dinero Romero. Next week is a special 80th birthday tribute to Jerry Garcia called “9th Street is Dead,” featuring Grateful Dead favorites performed by Brad Goodall, John Inghram and more. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.
LOVE: Earlier this year Tiffany Woys released her six-track EP, “All About Love.” The EP covers all aspects of love, and Tiffany thinks fans will find a song to connect with no matter where they are in their life, “Love is a universal language. It’s a feeling that everyone experiences along with heartbreak. It’s all I’ve really wanted to convey with listeners. I want people to know we are all more related than you think. That’s through love.” One of the songs featured on the project is “I Don’t Want You Back.” Now Tiffany is giving fans a special — an acoustic version of the song.
MORE LOVE: Bailey Zimmerman’s debut single at country radio is “Fall In Love.” Bailey is out playing shows — this weekend he’s in Texas at AT&T Stadium — and Zimmerman says that with each performance he’s working on growing an audience, “My first show ever was with Luke Combs, at Rock the South and that crowd was really big but it honestly just felt natural. … I felt in my element playing a show. It’s really cool to see the crowd grow every time, every time it’s just a little more people and a little more people … and getting them to come is the coolest part and singing back to me is the coolest part.” “Fall In Love” is Bailey Zimmerman’s debut single at country radio.
NEW ALBUM: Carrie Underwood‘s “Denim & Rhinestones” arrived online and in stores on CD last month — but now fans have another way to listen to the music on Carrie’s latest project as it’s available now vinyl. While this was Carrie’s 10th studio album (including her “Greatest Hits: Decade #1” collection) — the record process for the country superstar was a first for her. Carrie shares, “Making an album in the middle of the past couple years, it definitely had its challenges, like I was writing on ZOOM a couple of times with a few different writers. It was a little trickier to figure out little things like that, scheduling and logistics and everybody was dealing with something all the time.”
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
