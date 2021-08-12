9TH STREET LIVE: Ona along with Corduroy Brown are the featured acts this week for 9th Street Live, taking place Friday night at 7 p.m. on 9th Street in downtown Huntington between 3rd and 4th avenues. Happy Hour starts at 5. 9th Street Live continues through Sept. 3. It is sponsored by Yes Ford and Chevrolet.
NUMBER ONE: Congrats to Chase Rice and Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley & Tyler Hubbard on hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Country Music Airplay Chart with “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” Chase says the trio’s friendship goes back more than a decade. “Brian, Tyler and I used to live in a house together 10 years ago and we wrote a bunch of songs back then, so it’s really cool to be doing music for the first time in 10 years. It’s a really special song.” Chase shares how Brian and Tyler got involved with the song: “I actually wrote this song with Cale Dodds, Hunter Phelps and Corey Crowder, who’s FGL’s producer, so he obviously played the song for them and they loved it from the get-go.”
NOW STREAMING: Luke Bryan‘s new five-part docuseries, “My Dirt Road Diary,” which follows the singer’s life through both his successes and tragedies while pulling back the curtain on some of the most impactful moments in his career and life, is streaming now for free on Amazon’s IMDb TV. The five-time Entertainer of the Year just released “Songs You Never Heard” — which was inspired his late brother Chris, who was one of Luke’s biggest supporters early on in his journey to country superstardom. The new track honors the brothers’ mutual love of country music, and the fact that Chris never had the chance to hear any of Luke’s hit songs.
SPOTTED: Chris Young‘s album “Famous Friends” is out now! Before he took the stage at the Wisconsin State Fair on the release day for his album, Chris continued a tradition of buying his CD on the first day it’s available. Chris headed to a local Walmart because they are carrying a special edition vinyl version of his album. As he was getting copies of that, and the CD version as well, he was recognized and ended up having an impromptu meet and greet session with fans. During the buying process, Chris shared that this was the first time ever he actually purchased his own music on vinyl.
MOST-REQUESTED: Here are 93.7 The Dawg’s Top 5 most-requested songs of the week:
- “Heart on Fire,” by Eric Church
- “It’s Cause I Am,” by Calista Clark
- “That’s What Cowboys Do,” by Garth Brooks
- “Tequila Little Time,” by Jon Pardi
- “Same Boat,” by Zac Brown Band