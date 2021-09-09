FLOOD RELIEF: The entire country has gone through a wild few weeks of weather. Flooding from Louisiana to Tennessee, all the way up the East Coast, has had devastating effects.
In Tennessee, flooding caused the loss of life for many, including Loretta Lynn’s friend and ranch foreman, Wayne Spears. Now in the recovery process for the area, Loretta is making sure help is there, as she announces Hometown Rising — a benefit concert for flood relief — next Monday night at the Grand Ole Opry House.
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs have announced already they’ll perform at the concert, and there will surely be many more performers showing up at the Opry House to lend a helping hand. For more information, visit Opry.com. If you can’t make it to Nashville on the 13th, but you’d still like to help, you can donate by texting TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321.
TIKTOK TRENDS: Just as fans are discovering new music on TikTok, artists are discovering cover versions of their songs on the app as well. Back in 2004, Tim McGraw reached No. 1 in July of that year with “Live Like You Were Dying” — it would also go on to be the Billboard country song of the year. In 2021, Tim discovered a version of the track that impressed him.
He shared his reaction to the six-member a cappella group The Trills singing his song, posting, “Wow. You gotta check out The Trills. Man, they blew me away with this cover of ‘Live Like You Were Dying.’” We’ll have to see if The Trills end up singing this one with Tim McGraw in person.
NEW ALBUM: Lauren Alaina’s third album, “Sitting Pretty on Top of the World,” is available now.
The 15-track project combines new material along with tracks from her two EPs from last year, “Getting Good” and “Getting Over Him.” Talking about the new album, Lauren says, “It’s about a dreamer becoming an achiever. It’s being broken and ending up healed. It’s all of me. The early chapters. The new beginnings. The hope for the future and total appreciation for the past. Taking the road less traveled and ending up ‘Sitting Pretty on Top of the World.’”
HONORED: Carly Pearce was honored recently by her hometown of Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Carly shares, “I convinced my parents at 16 to drop out of high school and leave my hometown. Today, that same hometown honored me with ‘Carly Pearce Day,’ a key to the city, the title of ‘Kentucky Colonel’ and tqo of these signs at both ends of the town. I truly have no words. This town made me who I am … . I will always love you, Taylor Mill.”
This follows a year that has seen Carly included in the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum and also become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Her new album, “29: Written in Stone,” arrives Friday, Sept. 17 — and her current single “Next Girl” is one of the 15 tracks that will be on the new project.
MOST REQUESTED: Here are 93.7 The Dawg’s Top 5 Most-Requested Songs of the Week: “Best Thing Since Backroads” by Jake Owen; “One Mississippi” by Kane Brown; “It’s ’Cause I Am” by Calista Clark; “You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton; and “Waves” by Luke Bryan.