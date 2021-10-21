HOSTING: Two-time CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award winner Luke Bryan has been named the host of this year’s awards show. This is the first time Luke will be handling the hosting duties for the CMA Awards. He says, “The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for country music. Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.”
TOP: Congrats to Elvie Shane as his “My Boy” is the new No. 1 song in country music this week! Elvie shared a video on social media thanking everyone who helped get the song to the top of the charts, and he admitted that he worried if “My Boy” would get to be No. 1 and also shared how he “celebrated” the achievement the morning it happened. For those who are unfamiliar with the personal story that inspired the song, Elvie shares, “A little story behind the song. Five years ago I was sitting on the back deck of our house up in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with some friends, Russell Sutton, Nick Columbia, Lee Star. I had just been sent a post on Facebook that said, ‘I don’t have a stepson … I have a son that was born before I met him.’ Man, that resonated with me. There was a message there, and I wanted to get it out. Nick Columbia said, ‘Well, tell me about your stepson.’ I said, ‘Man, he’s my boy,’ and the rest is history.”
DANCING: Did you catch Grease Night on this week’s “Dancing With the Stars?” Fresh off a whirlwind trip home to Nashville over the weekend to see the birth of his daughter, Jimmie Allen was back to Hollywood on Monday to make sure he was there to foxtrot his way through the show’s Grease Night with his partner, Emma Slater. As the competition moves into another week, Jimmie and Emma move up in points, scoring their best total so far, with the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli — scoring them a total 34 out of 40 points. Jimmie and his other partner, Brad Paisley, scored a 14 this week — on the country music airplay chart with their song “Freedom Was a Highway.”
REQUESTED: 93.7 The Dawg’s top five most requested songs of the week: 1. Blake Shelton, “I’ll Come Back as a Country Boy”; 2. Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”; 3. Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”; 4. Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”; and 5. Lady A, “Like a Lady.” The “bubbling under” song was “Record High” by Randall King.