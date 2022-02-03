WV TOUR LAUNCH: Back from his “Crash My Playa” event in Mexico, Luke Bryan is ready to hit the road in 2022! He just announced his “Raised Up Right” tour, which he is launching in Charleston, West Virginia, on June 9. With dates through the end of October he’ll hit 20 states on the 32-stop run. Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will be opening along with DJ Rock. Of course, if fans can’t wait until June to see Luke, they can always head to Las Vegas and catch him during his residency at The Theatre at Resorts World. The shows start Feb. 11 and run through the end of the month.
TOP OF THE CHART: Congrats to Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan — their song “Buy Dirt” is spending its second week at the top of the country music airplay chart! Jordan shared with fans where he was when he found out the good news about his hit song, “Finding out ‘Buy Dirt’ is #1 for the 2nd week is not a bad way to end a duck season … Very grateful, Thank you country radio.” Back-to-back weeks at the top of the Billboard country airplay chart is good during any season!
NEW SHOWS ADDED: Brothers Osborne will be continuing their tour in 2022 as they have added shows to their schedule. Posting to their social media, the duo shared with fans, “Additional spring dates for the We’re Not Everyone Tour with special guests Everette, Kendell Marvel, and Ashland Craft have just been announced! Get tickets at https://brothersosborne.com.” John and TJ Osborne just released the Deluxe version of their album, “Skeletons,” which features three new songs to go along with the original 12 tracks on the album.
HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT: Walker Hayes made the trip to Arrowhead Stadium to play the halftime show at the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. After showing up with his whole family — decked out in KC gear — Walker shared, “Unreal experience playing halftime today … big shout out to the Chiefs for having us.” While the performance was not televised, fans watching at home still got to experience some of the audio from the show as it drowned out the announcers recapping the first half highlights of Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Of course for fans not in KC, you can relive the halftime show with Walkers’ music videos for “AA,” “Fancy Like,” and “U Gurl” — all three songs are from Hayes’ recently released “Country Stuff — The Album.”
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 most-requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Sand in My Boots,” by Morgan Wallen; 2. “23,” by Sam Hunt; 3. “Never Say Never,” by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson; 4. “Circles Around this Town,” by Maren Morris; and 5. “Wild Heart,” by Keith Urban. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “No Hard Feelings,” by Old Dominion.