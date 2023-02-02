ANNOUNCEMENT: Valentine’s Day is still two weeks away, but Luke Bryan already knows how he’s going to spend his summer. Bryan announced his 36-city Country On Tour on Monday, which will kick off June 15 in Syracuse, New York, and conclude in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the end of October. One of the stops is July 17 at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center. Support acts include Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock. “Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan said in a statement. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.” Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Lukebryan.com. The ticket presale for Bryan’s fan club members began Tuesday and ends today at 5 p.m.
EXPECTING: Jon Pardi has two new babies on the horizon in the coming weeks. Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting their daughter, Presley, next month, which also happens to be when the singer will record his new Christmas album. Pardi shared news of his Christmas album last Thursday night on the red carpet for the Musicians On Call Millions of Moments event in Nashville. He said his daughter’s due date is “getting closer and closer,” but that in the meantime, he’s in “songwriter world.” Pardi said he is writing songs for a new studio album and plans to record his Christmas album today and tomorrow.
UPCOMING: Country music’s heavy-hitter Luke Combs has revealed more details about his highly anticipated album, “Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old” and released the title track. Nearly nine months after his three-time Grammy-nominated record “Growin’ Up,” the country sensation announced last Friday morning that the next installment will be available March 24 and will serve as his “coming of age” project. “Gettin’ Old” marks Combs’ fourth full-length album and follows his critically acclaimed 2022 collection “Growin’ Up,” 2019’s “What You See is What You Get” and four-times-platinum debut, “This One’s For You.” The 18-track project will display his powerhouse vocals and authentic storytelling, representing his present-day perspective.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 Weekly Requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: “Going, Going, Gone” by Luke Combs; 2. “Whiskey on You” by Nate Smith; 3. “Matters to Her” by Scotty McCreery; 4. “Brown Eyes Baby” by Keith Urban; 5. “Handle on You” by Parker McCollum. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Drink’a’by” by Cole Swindell.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
