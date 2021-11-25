NUMBER ONE: Congrats to Luke Combs as “Cold As You” is the No. 1 song this week! This is Luke’s fourth trip to the No. 1 spot on the country music airplay chart this year! It’s also his seventh chart topper from his album, “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get.” Luke started 2021 with a five-week run at No. 1 with “Better Together.” In June, “Forever After All” stayed on top of the country music airplay chart for six weeks. Back in October, Luke and Jameson Rodgers landed in the top spot with “Cold Beer Calling My Name.” Now the CMA Entertainer Of The Year has taken his fourth trip to No. 1 with “Cold As You.”
ANNOUNCEMENT: Maddie & Tae’s Tae Kerr took to social media this weekend to announce major news for her and husband Josh — the two are going to be parents in the new year! Along with photos celebrating the announcement, the to-be parents posted “mom and dad, baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring ’22 we are already so deeply in love.” Congrats to Tae and Josh! Maddie & Tae’s current single at country radio is “Madness.”
NEW ADDITION: Congrats to Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins as they welcome their daughter, Lillie Carolina, into the world! Thomas shared on social media, “Lillie Carolina Akins, born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy. Lauren Akins, you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!” Lillie Carolina joins older sisters Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love. It was during a concert back in May of this year when Thomas shared the news with the crowd that he and Lauren were expecting again.
NEW BOOK: Kelsea Ballerini shared a conversation she had about her new book of poetry, “Feel Your Way Through,” with her friend Reese Witherspoon. Kelsea says, “My incredible friend (and sister in another life) Reese Witherspoon came over to talk all things ‘Feel Your Way Through.’ We cover body image, female support systems and getting to know ourselves as we grow up. I love this woman and am so thankful for her wisdom and willingness to share a little glimpse into our heart-to-heart girl talk.”
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
