LUKE COMBS STILL AT THE TOP: For the fourth week in a row, Luke Combs is coming in at No. 1 with “Forever After All.” It’s Luke’s ninth week in the top spot in 2021 — with five previous weeks at No. 1 with “Better Together” earlier this year.
CERTIFIED NO. 1: Congrats to Maddie & Tae as they were recently presented with plaques commemorating the certification of their No. 1 song “Die Of A Broken Heart” as a two-times Platinum single! Maddie says, “The reaction to ‘Die From A Broken Heart’ was completely unexpected. We didn’t even realize that song was gonna have the life that it is having. It excites me. I can’t even tell you how much it excites me to hear our fans relate to this because it’s so our story and so real and true of what we’ve been through.” Maddie adds that the biggest thrill is when they are playing “Die From A Broken Heart” at a show, “The crowd sings ‘Die From A Broken Heart’ so loud to where we can’t even hear ourselves sing … and I’m like, ‘Thank you, God. This is so cool.’”
NASCAR AND COUNTRY MUSIC: On Sunday, Kyle Larson won the first NASCAR Cup race hosted in Nashville since 1984. Before they started their engines, Brad Paisley and Dale Earnhardt Jr. got things revved up with a pre-race show that had them singing the praises of pairing Music City with NASCAR. Of course, this is just one more thing that’s great about the “City Of Music.” As you listen to Brad’s new single, you’ll notice the lyrics paint a pretty vivid picture. This is something that Brad looks to achieve in all of his songs. “I write very visually. My idea of country music is always about the pictures it paints for you. I don’t like songs that don’t give me images in my mind — in country music, that is. Even in pop music. You think about great pop songs that you love — sometimes you don’t always know what they mean, but there’s some great words in there. ‘Hotel California’ is a good example. I don’t know totally what that’s about, but you know, ‘On a dark desert highway’… you know, it’s just … you see everything they’re sayin.”
THE WAIT IS OVER: Ashley McBryde recently released her EP, “Never Will: Live From A Distance” — which takes certain tracks from her “Never Will” album and presents them to fans in more of a “live” setting. Most fans have not had the opportunity to hear Ashley in concert sing the songs from “Never Will” because the shutdown happened as the album arrived for fans to check out last year. But that wait to see Ashley is over. Her “This Town Talks” tour gets rolling next month in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Then for the next seven months she’ll be crisscrossing this nation, playing shows from Georgia to Montana and everywhere in between.