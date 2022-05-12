TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT: When Luke Combs announced his tour, “The Middle Of Somewhere,” fans were left wondering where the name came from. Then Luke shared, “That’s one of my favorite songs off of the album, and you know a great name for a tour just because of the people that I feel like we get to play music for.” “Middle Of Somewhere,” “Tomorrow Me,” and Luke’s current single “Doin’ This” are from his upcoming album “Growin’ Up,” which arrives June 24. Luke’s “The Middle Of Somewhere” tour starts this September with Jordan Davis as direct support for the shows, and then Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson will be splitting the opening spot.
FESTIVAL VIBES: LOCASH was one of the musical acts that recently played the Stagecoach Festival in California … and of course when you head to Cali, you take The Beach Boys! Chris Lucas and Preston Brust‘s current single at country radio features two actual Beach Boys — Mike Love and Bruce Johnston — who also showed at Stagecoach to perform the song with LOCASH. Check out this behind the scenes video of the guys recording “Beach Boys.” “Beach Boys” is from LOCASH’s recent EP “Woods & Waters.”
CONGRATULATIONS: Congrats to Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner as they announced that they are expecting their second child. Gabby took to social media and posted, “My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mother’s Day!” She also included a video of an ultrasound. Gabby and Cade already have one child together — Baylah May, who was born on Jan. 18, 2021. Gabby and Cade star in the music video for Gabby’s current single at country radio “Pick Me Up.”
IN MEMORIUM: Country singer and actor Mickey Gilley, known for launching the “Urban Cowboy” movement in country music and hit songs including “Stand By Me,” “Room Full of Roses” and “Lonely Nights,” died Saturday, May 7, in Branson, Missouri, at the age of 86. Gilley, a native of Natchez, Mississippi, influenced generations of country singers for decades with his signature, haunting combination of Louisiana rhythm and blues and country-pop crossover melodies. He grew up with his famous cousin, Jerry Lee Lewis, surrounded by the influence of music and earned 39 Top 10 hits and 17 No. 1 songs throughout his career. In 1971, Gilley opened his world-famous honky-tonk Gilley’s in Pasadena, Texas, which sparked a chain of the famous nightclubs.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 most-requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Everyone She Knows” by Kenny Chesney; 2. “Son of a Sinner” by Jelly Roll; 3. “Never Wanted to Be that Girl” by Carly Pearch and Ashley McBryde; 4. “Everybody Talks to God” by Aaron Lewis; 5. “Don’t Come Lookin’” by Jackson Dean. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Like I Love Country Music” by Kane Brown.