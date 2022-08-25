The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MarcoLeadingBand_2019.jpg

Marco leads the Marching Thunder to downtown Huntington for the 2019 Herd Rally.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

RALLY: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation Friday night in downtown Huntington is the annual Herd Rally with the music of Madhouse. The event features appearances by Marshall University coaches and athletes, Thundering Herd trivia and a fashion show featuring the latest in Thundering Herd gear. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drinks will be available from nearby establishments.

NUMBER 1: Congrats to Kane Brown, as his song “Like I Love Country Music” is the No. 1 song on the Billboard airplay chart. Kane talks about creating the track: “I wrote this song in 2019. I remember it was a little writer’s retreat thing on the road. So we had two different songs going, one in the back of the bus and one in the front of the bus. And I was in the back. And as I came up front … the writers had this great idea. And they already had some of the first verse and I just remember thinking, ‘This could be a smash.’ And I jumped on it and right after that we all fell in love with it.” “Like I Love Country Music” is Kane Brown’s eighth No. 1 song and one of the 17 tracks included on his upcoming album “Different Man,” which arrives Sept. 9.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

