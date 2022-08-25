RALLY: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation Friday night in downtown Huntington is the annual Herd Rally with the music of Madhouse. The event features appearances by Marshall University coaches and athletes, Thundering Herd trivia and a fashion show featuring the latest in Thundering Herd gear. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drinks will be available from nearby establishments.
NUMBER 1: Congrats to Kane Brown, as his song “Like I Love Country Music” is the No. 1 song on the Billboard airplay chart. Kane talks about creating the track: “I wrote this song in 2019. I remember it was a little writer’s retreat thing on the road. So we had two different songs going, one in the back of the bus and one in the front of the bus. And I was in the back. And as I came up front … the writers had this great idea. And they already had some of the first verse and I just remember thinking, ‘This could be a smash.’ And I jumped on it and right after that we all fell in love with it.” “Like I Love Country Music” is Kane Brown’s eighth No. 1 song and one of the 17 tracks included on his upcoming album “Different Man,” which arrives Sept. 9.
MESSAGE: Luke Bryan’s current single at country radio is “Country On.” Talking about the song, Luke says, “When you hear, ‘Hey Farm Boy …’ I mean, that certainly spoke to me right off the bat, and the fact that we were able to put so many different aspects of the way, the country American way of life out there, and I felt like this song really, really nailed it. It was something that really spoke to my heart, and I feel it’s gonna speak to a lot of people out there.” When it comes to the music video, Luke shared, “It was awesome to spotlight all these great people to create such a special message.”
UNIQUE: Lainey Wilson’s current single at country radio is “Heart Like A Truck.” It’s the first single from her recently announced second album, “Bell Bottom Country.” Lainey says, “I’ve lived quite a bit of life the past few years, and I have a lot more to say. Sure, I love a good pair of bell bottoms, but ‘Bell Bottom Country,’ to me, has always been about the flare and what makes someone unique — I have really embraced mine, and I hope y’all can hear that across this project.” Lainey is giving fans another taste of what to expect on her new project with the release of “Watermelon Moonshine.” “Heart Like A Truck” and “Watermelon Moonshine” are two of the 14 tracks included on “Bell Bottom Country.”
REQUESTS: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are Jackson Dean, “Don’t Come Looking”; Jon Pardi, “Last Night Lonely”; Tyler Hubbard, “5-foot-9”; Luke Combs, “The Kind of Love We Make”; and Cole Swindell, “She Had Me at ‘Heads Carolina.’” The “bubbling under” song is Randy Houser’s “Note to Self.”
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.