9th STREET LIVE: Week 2 of Yes Chevy-Yes Ford’s “9th Street Live” is this Friday as it’s Funktafest Night, featuring music from “The M.F.B”. Music starts at 7 p.m. at 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in downtown Huntington. “Cruise Avenue” performs on June 2.
MOORE SINGS BLOCK’S PRAISES: Justin Moore first met Priscilla Block when they played together at a charity event about two years ago. He felt sorry for the North Carolina native, who was about 25 years old at the time. She didn’t have any hits yet and was the only girl on stage with a group of men who, in some cases, were well over a decade older than she was. Moore remembered how it felt to be in that position, when artists line up on stage with their guitars, and everyone but the newcomer has a No. 1 song to play. “That, to me, was always like, ‘Why am I here?’” he said. “’This sucks.’ But she stole the show. Her rapport with the audience was great, she sang great, and the songs were great.” A couple of months later, when he was pitched “You, Me and Whiskey,” he thought of Block. I thought, ‘Man, that’d be cool if that Priscilla girl would do this,’” he said. “She said, ‘Yeah.’ Now we’ve gotten to know each other a lot better. She’s really talented. I think she’s got a really bright future ahead. She cracks me up, too. She kind of reminds me of me a little bit when I first started.” “You, Me and Whiskey” is from Moore’s new album “Stray Dog,” which is out now. The album is Moore’s seventh on The Valory Music Co. label, and includes the song “Everybody Get Along” with Riley Green and his hit “With A Woman You Love.”
