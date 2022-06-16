DOWNTOWN MUSIC: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation on Friday night in downtown Huntington features Massing with Jim Polak. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Next week, Of The Dell and The Dead Frets perform. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.
HOT TAKE: Lainey Wilson is one of the hottest names in country music right now — and she’s headed to one of the hottest shows on TV, “Yellowstone.” The country singer shared “See y’all on season 5 of Yellowstone.” On IMDB.com, Wilson’s character’s name is listed as “Abby,” and this is her first credited acting role. Along with her new acting gig, Wilson is plenty busy with her music career as well. She has concert dates — including a set at Bonnaroo — from now until she hits the road with Jon Pardi and Hailey Whitters on the “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” tour, which starts in Texas on July 14.
NEW SINGLE: Lady A is picking the first day of summer, June 21, to share their new single “Summer State Of Mind.” The trio shares, “Our single ‘Summer State Of Mind’ comes out on the first day of Summer!! It’s fun and upbeat and going to be such a great addition to our live shows.” Make sure to pre-order the song now for June 21. Charles, Dave and Hillary are still taking requests for their Request Line Tour, which starts with back-to-back shows in Nashville on Aug. 13-14.
CONGRATS: Congrats to Mickey Guyton as she was named the host for this year’s annual celebration “A Capitol Fourth.” The holiday special airs on PBS stations on the Fourth of July. Guyton appeared during the 2021 Capitol Fourth show, performing two songs — first the national anthem, then she also sang “Without A Net.” More details and a list of performers will be announced soon.
WELCOME TO THE OPRY: This weekend the Grand Ole Opry invited two new members to its family. Vince Gill was on hand to extend the invitation to both Fayette County, West Virginia, native Charlie McCoy and Don Schlitz. Congrats to McCoy and Schlitz. Both have been longtime guests at the Grand Ole Opry, and both are also members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requests from 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Like I Love Country Music” by Kane Brown; 2. “Out in the Middle” by Zac Brown Band; 3. “Last Night Lonely” by Jon Pardi; 4. “Circles Around this Town” by Maren Morris; 5. “A.A.” by Walker Hayes. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Hey Dad” by Tyler Booth.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
