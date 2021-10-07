NEW SONG: After his smash hit “Nobody” — a song inspired by his wife — topped the music chart earlier this year, Dylan Scott followed it up with his current single, “New Truck.” Now Dylan is sharing another new track with fans, “Static.” Dylan says, “ ‘Static’ is a song that relates to a lot of people’s lives, including mine, to a ‘T’!” Fans who have seen Dylan on Luke Bryan’s Proud To Be Right Here tour have had a preview of the live version of “Static.” Later this month, on Oct. 23, at his annual Bayou Stock in his home state of Louisiana, fans will get to see Dylan belt out “Static” along with a bunch of his hits, including “Nobody,” “My Girl” and “Hooked” … plus his current single at country radio, “New Truck.”
TOUR TICKETS: As Dylan Scott gets ready to wrap up his duties on the Proud To Be Right Here tour with Luke Bryan over the next couple of weekends, he already is making plans for hitting the road in 2022. Dylan shares, “I’m excited to finally headline in front of my fans. Hopefully we’ve gained a lot of new ones over the past few months while being on tour with Luke.” Tickets go on sale for the Livin’ My Best Life tour this Friday at 10 a.m. local time at https://dylanscottcountry.com.
DEBUT ALBUM: As Elvie Shane makes a run at the top spot in country music with his debut hit “My Boy,” he announced that his debut album will come out at the end of this month. Elvie was excited to share the news: “All right, all right, all right … it’s official! My debut album, ‘Backslider,’ will be here on October 29th! It’s an honest attempt to tell y’all who I’ve been on this long and sometimes bumpy ride through life.” The 15-track project includes the six songs Elvie released earlier this year on his EP, “County Roads.”
CHRISTMAS PROJECT: The Pistol Annies are in for a hell of a holiday season as they announce their latest project — which is also their first Christmas album. The fourth studio project from the Pistol Annies will be “Hell Of A Holiday.” The Annies — Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — made the announcement and released the first track from the upcoming project to get fans in the holiday mood. “Hell Of A Holiday” arrives Oct. 22.
REQUESTED: 93.7 The Dawg’s top five most requested songs of the week are 1. Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”; 2. Eric Church, “Heart on Fire”; 3. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”; 4. Blake Shelton, “Come Back as a Country Boy”; and 5. Lee Brice, “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show 5 to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
