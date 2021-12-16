CHRISTMAS: Brett Eldredge’s second holiday themed album “Mr. Christmas” is available now. Brett talks about his latest holiday project, “This album really encapsulates the feeling of joy from the moment you turn this record on … from the front to back it just bring even more smiles to your face. It’s got a little more soul to it … it’s got the big band, it’s got the soul … it’s just got something really special I can’t even put my finger on. I think a lot of people are gonna really I love this.” “Mr. Christmas” is not just the title of his album, but it’s also kind of what Brett is becoming known as this time of the year. This is Brett’s second Christmas album after he released “Glow” in 2016.
NUMBER 1: Congrats to Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter as their spend their second week at number 1 on the Billboard country music airplay chart. Not only do they maintain their rank, but they also jump to number one on other song charts, too!
“’TIL YOU CAN’T”: Cody Johnson recently released “Human — The Double Album.” The first single from the project, “’Til You Can’t” is having a huge impact on fans. Cody knew the song was special from the first time he heard it. He could also see the song grow through his live shows, “A lot of times when you play new music it takes a little while … live, for them to latch on to it. But not ‘’Til You Can’t’ I’m talking about from the very first note the crowd’s going crazy singing every word, and I’m like, ‘this song has evolved into a monster.’ ” “’Til You Can’t” was written by Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers, and is one of the 18 tracks on Cody Johnson’s “Human — The Double Album.”
TOUR: Tim McGraw is heading back to the concert stage in 2022. Tim is heading out for a 17-stop trek that includes shows in Missouri, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and Massachusetts, after he kicks off the tour in Arkansas on April 29. Tim won’t be out on the road alone, he shares, “Excited to have Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis joining us on tour!”
Top 5 Most Requested Songs this Week on 93.7 The Dawg
1. Toby Keith, “Old School”
2. Cody Johnson, “Till You Can’t”
3. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”
4. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”
5. Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Bubbling Under Song, American Blonde, “Quicksand”
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
