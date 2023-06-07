Carly Pearce performs at the iHeartCountry Music Festival on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Pearce has teamed up with Chris Stapleton for a new duet single, "We Don't Fight Anymore."
9th STREET LIVE: Week four of Yes Chevy-Yes Ford’s “9th Street Live” is this Friday, featuring music from Jamie Merry and The Parts Supply and Jake Dunn. Music starts at 7 p.m. at 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in downtown Huntington. Shelby Lore and Jayce Turley perform on June 16.
PEARCE PARTNERS WITH STAPLETON: Carly Pearce has a stellar track record with duets, and she just got a new partner – Chris Stapleton. Pearce announced Monday that her new single "We Don't Fight Anymore" will feature Stapleton and be available June 16. "I've always wanted to write music that makes people feel something – whether that is feeling seen, less alone, happy or even uncomfortable," Pearce said in a statement. "'We Don't Fight Anymore' felt like I was writing one of those stories that, whether or not we want to include it in our social media highlight reel, we've either been there or are living there right now. Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true, and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn't even know it needed." Pearce wrote the song with frequent collaborators Shane McAnally and Pete Good. McAnally and Pearce produced the song alongside Josh Osborne. "We Don't Fight Anymore" is Pearce's first new music since her much-lauded third album "Written In Stone" and comes on the heels of her fourth No. 1 song, "What He Didn't Do." The Kentucky native wrote the song with Emily Shackleton and Ashley Gorley, inspired by the end of her marriage to fellow country singer Michael Ray.
