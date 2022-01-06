NEW: Maren Morris is kicking off the new year with new music! On her socials, Maren shared the single image for her new track, “Circles Around This Town” — which arrives this Friday. This follows the success she had last year with husband Ryan Hurd and their smash hit “Chasing After You.”
TOP: Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter ended 2021 with the No. 1 song in country music, and here in the first week of 2022 they are at it again as “Thinking ’Bout You” is the first chart-topper of the new year. Upon learning he and MacKenzie had the No. 1 spot for five weeks in a row, Dustin shared, “HUGE! What a way to kick off 2022!”
He also teased fans with “more news coming soon.” While Dustin and MacKenzie have been all over country radio with their hit song, fans who listen to Dustin’s 2020 album, “Tullahoma,” hear a different version of the track. The album version of “Thinking ’Bout You” features Lauren Alaina.
TOUR: This Thursday, Jan. 6, Dierks Bentley is hitting the road again with his Beers On Me tour. For the next month, Dierks, along with Jordan Davis and Tenille Arts, will be playing shows all over the Great White North — and Bentley couldn’t be happier with the timing of the tour in Canada. Dierks says, “Kicking the tour off in Canada, January 6th, which is awesome. I love playing Canada in the winter, so much fun to be had in between shows … whether it’s playing pond hockey, going curling or skiing. It’s just a great place to be in the winter.”
BABY: These days it’s hard to keep a secret, but Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, managed to hide the news that they were expecting their second child! Surprise!
On New Year’s Eve 2021, Kane posted to socials, “New year, New family member, welcome to the family Kodi Jane. Secrets finally out!” Kodi Jane joins big sister Kingsley Rose — who turned 2 in October and recently spent some time with her dad on the basketball court. While he loves making music, Kane shares, “The best job in the world is being daddy.”
REQUESTED: The top five most requested songs this week on 93.7 The Dawg were: 1. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Back Roads”; 2. Calista Clark, “It’s ’Cause I Am”; 3. Thomas Rhett, “Slow-Down Summer”; 4. Sam Hunt, “23”; and 5. Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy.” The “Bubbling Under” song was Kylie Morgan’s “Shoulda.”
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show from 5 to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
