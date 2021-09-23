ALBUM: Mickey Guyton’s album “Remember My Name” arrives Friday. Talking about the project, Mickey says, “I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved and comfortable with being themselves, and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.” Along with the new album, Mickey’s fans will have something else to look forward to next month … she will be voicing a character on the Disney show “Mickey Mouse Funhouse.”
BOX SET: This October, Reba McEntire is giving her fans a different musical take on her songs with a three-part box set called “Revived Remixed Revisited.” The new box set is a reimagined collection of some of Reba’s most popular tracks. “Revived” offers Reba’s biggest hits as they’ve evolved over the years in her live show, featuring all new arrangements of fan favorites like “Is There Life Out There” and “Can’t Even Get The Blues” recorded with Reba’s touring band. “Remixed” puts a whole new spin on songs including “Little Rock,” “I’m A Survivor” and “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia.” “Revived Remixed Revisited” also features the long-awaited pairing of Reba and Dolly Parton on the classic duet “Does He Love You.” The three-part box set will be available Oct. 8.
CHRISTMAS: It’s the season for holiday album announcements, and we all know the season just wouldn’t be the same without the smooth vocals of Mr. Christmas himself, Brett Eldredge. He solidified himself as an integral part of the holiday season with the release of his 2016 Christmas album “Glow” and is spreading more Christmas cheer this year with a new project, “Mr. Christmas”! The album will include two never-before-heard originals, including the title track. The album is due out Oct. 22 and is available for pre-order now. Along with the new holiday album, Brett is hitting the road to spread holiday cheer on the Glow Live holiday tour.
PROFILED: Dolly Parton has been named to the 2021 TIME100, TIME’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The list, selected by editors and now in its 18th year, recognizes the impact, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. Dolly’s profile piece was written by her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.
REQUESTED: 93.7 The Dawg’s top five most requested songs of the week were: 1. Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”; 2. Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”; 3. Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”; 4. Elvie Shane, “My Boy”; and 5. Calista Clark, “Cause I Am.”