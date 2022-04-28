NEW SONG A LONG TIME COMING: Travis Denning has a new song out now called “She’s On It.” Talking about the track Travis says, “I think sometimes a song has to wait for its time to be heard. I wrote this song in 2016, and think it’s waited long enough. I’m beyond excited to give y’all a taste of the new music we’ve been working on this year, and there’s a lot more coming.” Denning adds, “I’ve been in and out of the studio a lot this year, and I’m so excited about the music we’ve been working on, especially this song. Can’t wait to hear y’all sing it out on the road.” When it comes to being out on the road, Travis’ schedule will keep him pretty busy for the next several months. Fans will get to hear “She’s On It” live and in person starting this weekend at Stagecoach in California. Travis then plays shows through May including heading out with Dierks Bentley on his Beers On Me tour.
OUT NOW: Jordana Bryant’s “Guilty” is out now. Talking about the track, Jordana shares, “It’s an energetic and really fun song and that’s who I am as a person. I really want to put that energy out into the world. … Life is too short to waste time not saying what you’re really feeling and so with this song, I really want to inspire people to be bold and admit what they’re feeling and tell someone if they’re into them.”
IT’S THE HOLIDAY SEASON? Just so we’re all on the same page — Christmas was four months ago. OK? Good. Do you still have your decorations up? Well, Niko Moon is still having a good time with his Christmas tree still standing proud … but now he’s turning to fans to see if it’s time for it to come down, or just ride it being up all year long. Niko is rocking around his Christmas tree to his latest single at country radio, “Easy Tonight.” Talking about the track, Niko says, “‘Easy Tonight’ is a celebration of life y’all. Telling about making sure those drinks go down easy. We don’t get a long time — we’re gonna have a good time, right?”
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 most-requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Flower Shop” by Ernest and Morgan Wallen; 2. “Never Wanted to be That Girl,” by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; 3. “Circles Around this Town” by Maren Morris; 4. “No Hard Feelings,” by Old Dominion; and 5. “Last Night Lonely” by Jon Pardi. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Son of a Sinner” by Jellyroll.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.