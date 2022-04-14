NEW ALBUM: Carrie Underwood’s new album “Denim & Rhinestones” arrives June 10. When it comes to the music on her new project, Carrie shares, “I feel like with this album we cover a lot of ground … you know, we have a lot of songs that could be considered kind of throwback-type songs that sound so super fresh. These are just influences that are in me and work their way out … and I just decided this time to not get in their way.”
MUSIC FOR A MOVIE: Brett Young is climbing the country airplay chart with his current single “You Didn’t.” But now fans have a little extra music to listen to as Brett has released “Long Way Home” — his song that he wrote and recorded for the Mark Wahlberg movie “Father Stu.” Brett shares the story behind how he got involved with the film. “I met Mark at a golf tournament a few months ago. We connected pretty quickly, and he told me about an incredible project he was working on and asked if I’d be up for writing a song to capture the spirit of the movie. Within a few hours I was flying home with Shay Mooney, Bear Rinehart and throwing ideas around, and after watching an early screening the next day, we brought Jimmy Robbins in to help us put together something that we thought would be a perfect fit,” he says. “Long Way Home” was a perfect fit and is a part of “Father Stu,” which arrived in theaters Wednesday.
PERFECT TIMING: Dillon Carmichael is climbing the Billboard country airplay chart right now with the title track to his 2021 album, “Son Of A.” Dillon has just announced that 2022 will see a deluxe edition of his album. From the deluxe edition of “Son Of A,” Dillon has shared the song “If I Wasn’t Your Man.” Talking about the track, he says, “I actually wrote this song seven years ago. Some songs you write and record within a couple of weeks, and some songs take years. We immediately knew it was a great song, but for some reason, the stars didn’t line up for us to release it until today. Ultimately, I think that was God’s purpose and the way it was supposed to be with this timing. Now that I’m engaged to the love of my life, the song means even more to me. I couldn’t be more proud of it and happy for it to be out in the world.”
GARTH’S PLACE: All of Garth Brooks’ friends will now have a place to call home as the music superstar will be opening his own venue in Music City! Garth shares, “We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably the hottest spot in the country.” What we know so far is it will be “a new entertainment concept and bar” in Nashville located at 411 Broadway, which is at the epicenter of famed Lower Broadway. Garth’s still unnamed place will be a three-story, 40,000-plus-square-foot venue. Garth adds, “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness, while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of country music!” No opening date has been announced.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 most-requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Come Back as a Country Boy” by Blake Shelton; 2. “If I Was a Cowboy” by Miranda Lambert; 3. “Best Thing Since Backroads” by Jake Owen; 4. “Take My Name” by Parmalee; and 5. “If I Wasn’t Doing This” by Luke Combs. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “My Bar” by Priscilla Block.