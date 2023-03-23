Jelly Roll performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Sept. 25, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Jelly Roll has announced that his new album, “Whitsitt Chapel,” will drop on June. 2.
Miranda Lambert arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Lambert announced that she is leaving the Sony Music Nashville label. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
JELLY ROLL TEASES NEW ALBUM: Genre-jumping multiple CMT Music Awards nominee Jelly Roll gave his fans something to look forward to recently when he revealed plans for his highly anticipated new album “Whitsitt Chapel.” The 13-song collection will be available June 2 and is named after his childhood church in Antioch, Tennessee, near Nashville. The album is his first on BMG/Stoney Creek Records and includes his current single, “Need a Favor.” Jelly Roll started teasing the album last week when he posted multiple photos of the Whitsitt Chapel church sign featuring lyrics from his songs — both released and unreleased. “This album is about growth and gratitude happening in my life. I wanted to create a project that felt hopeful. I believe the worst feeling a person can have is feeling hopeless or worthless. This is therapeutic music. Real music for real people with real problems,” Jelly Roll said. The singer did not reveal a track listing.
4RUNNER MAKING A COMEBACK: Country music success or raising kids was the conundrum that faced members of the ‘90s country group 4Runner. When it came time to make the choice, the ACM-nominated group chose family over career. Now the group is back after a near two-decade hiatus — and this time, singer Craig Morris incorporated his son, Sam, into the lineup. “We had to make a living, and we had to support our kids and be parents,” Morris explained. “We backed off, and we went and lived our lives, got to be dads and husbands. We just didn’t refocus our attention on getting together seriously until just the last couple of years.” The group has recently released a few new songs, including a reimagined version of their song “Ragged Angel” from 2004 and a fresh song and video, “Forrest County Line.” Morris said it speaks to everyone from small towns. “Everybody that I know that is from a small town, especially myself, we always dreamed of leaving,” he said. “We loved our little towns, but there was a big old world out there we wanted to go see. We figured out ways to get to Nashville and see more of the world through our music. That song is about looking beyond your humble upbringings and getting out there and looking at this beautiful world God created.”
LAMBERT LEAVES SONY: Sony Music Nashville might be the professional house that built Miranda Lambert, but she is ready to move on. The singer posted a statement on social media last week that said while Sony has been her home in Nashville since she was 19 years old, she’s ready to tackle new professional challenges. Lambert is one of a string of superstars who have left Sony Music Nashville in recent years. The list also includes Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney and Carrie Underwood.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Between a Rock and a Hard Place” by Bailey Zimmerman; 2. “Wild as Her” by Corey Kent; 3. “One Thing at a Time” by Morgan Wallen; 4. “How it Ought to Be” by Shane Profitt; 5. “What He Didn’t Do” by Carly Pearce. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Mattress on the Floor” by Mo Pitney.
