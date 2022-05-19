‘IDOL’ FINALE: Louisa, Kentucky native Noah Thompson goes for the “American Idol” title when he competes in the show’s season finale on Sunday night at 8 p.m. The show is aired locally on WCHS TV 8. Thompson returned to Louisa for a parade and brief concert on Tuesday, with segments of the event taped to be shown during Sunday’s finale.
DOWNTOWN MUSIC: The first Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet “9th Street Live” presentation is this week in downtown Huntington. Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle are the opening week’s featured acts along with Jamie Merry and the Parts Supply. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.
DAWG DAZZLE: Details on the annual “Dawg Dazzle” were announced this week. The free event is set for July 1 on 3rd Avenue near Pullman Square. The featured act is Columbia Nashville recording artist Tyler Booth. Opening the show is Boyd County, Kentucky’s own Holly Forbes, who will perform with members of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. The evening will conclude with a giant fireworks display.
CARRIE IN CHARLESTON: Carrie Underwood is coming to Charleston. “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring. The tour kicks off on Oct. 15 in Greenville, South Carolina and concludes in Seattle on March 17, 2023. Underwood is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2023. She will also have stops at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Oct. 20; Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 2; and Nationwide Arena on March 4. Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.
BACK TO ACTING: According to “Variety,” Reba McEntire will return to acting as she’s joining “Big Sky” as a regular on the show as it’s going into its third season. According to IMDB.com, Reba’s character’s name will be “Sunny Brick.” Along with her singing career, Reba’s acting resume is just as storied. She starred in her own series, aptly called Reba, which aired in original episodes from 2001 to 2007, and can now be found in syndication. Reba has starred or guest-starred in many series — including most recently as “June” in Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon. Reba has also appeared in several movies, including “Charlotte’s Web,” “One Night at McCool’s,” “North,” “Tremors” and many more.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 most-requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg were: 1. “New Truck” by Dylan Scott; 2. “Joy of My Life” by Chris Stapleton; 3. “Circles Around This Town” by Maren Morris; 4. “A.A.” by Walker Hayes; and 5. “Best Thing Since Backroads” by Jake Owen. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “One Day Tonight” by Noah Thompson.