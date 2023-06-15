DAWG DAZZLE MAKES COMEBACK: The Tri-State’s largest Independence Day party, “Dawg Dazzle,” is returning to Harris Riverfront Park for the first time since 2019. Kindred Communications and 93.7 the Dawg’s “Dawg Dazzle” will take place Monday, July 3, and will feature 2022 American Idol Winner and Louisa, Kentucky, native Noah Thompson on the Bud Light Stage. For the first time in the 19-year history of “Dawg Dazzle,” the event will feature two stages, with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra on the second stage in the Harris Riverfront Park Amphitheater. Additional performers include Morgan White and Madhouse, and the event will conclude with the West Virginia Lottery Firework Show featuring countless aerial displays that will light up the skies over Huntington. Those celebrating on the riverfront will have the best view of the display. Free tickets can be picked up at participating locations including Wendy’s, Dutch Miller Auto Group, Little Caesars, Go Mart and other locations, which can be found at 937theDawg.com. Tickets will be available the day of the event at the riverfront for $10.
9th STREET LIVE: Week four of Yes Chevy-Yes Ford’s “9th Street Live” is this Friday, featuring music from Shelby Lore starting at 7 p.m. at 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in Downtown Huntington. Ally Fletcher and the Wearing Hands perform next week.
