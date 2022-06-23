LIVE MUSIC: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet “9th Street Live” presentation on Friday night in downtown Huntington features Of The Dell and The Dead Frets. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Next week’s acts are Joslyn and the Sweet Compression and Corduroy Brown. Food and drinks will be available from nearby establishments.
NUMBER ONE: Parmalee is at No. 1 for a second week with their song “Take My Name,” which is also their second chart topper from their album “For You,” after “Just The Way” (with Blanco Brown) was in the top spot on Billboard last year. Congrats to Parmalee.
20TH ANNIVERSARY: It’s hard to believe, but Keith Urban’s breakout album, “Golden Road,” was released 20 years ago this October. The album featured a ton of great songs, including the No. 1 hits “Somebody Like You,” “Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me” and “You’ll Think Of Me.” To mark the upcoming anniversary — and as a thank you to everyone for supporting his career over the past two decades — Keith has released a special live version of “You’ll Think Of Me.” Keith shared, “This song has become such a special moment during our shows and sooooo many of you have been asking for this version over the years. Now, it’s yours.”
NEW TOUR: Dylan Scott was already living his best life on tour earlier this year, and now he’s planning another headlining romp this fall with the “Amen To That” tour. The shows kick off in late September and run through the first week of November. Of course, fans who show up to the concerts will be treated to all of Dylan’s hits, along with the songs from his album “Livin’ My Best Life,” which arrives Aug. 5. This Friday, Dylan will drop another preview of the album as he’ll be releasing the song “Amen To That,” the track that inspired the fall tour’s name. Dylan’s current single at country radio, “New Truck,” continues its climb to the top of the chart.
FAN: Dustin Lynch is out on his “Party Mode” tour. But every so often the country music singer will have a day off and he becomes the fan at a show. Dustin recently shared a video recap of one of his non-show days that included hanging out with and attending a Machine Gun Kelly concert.
MOST REQUESTED: This Week’s Top 5 requests from 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Last Night Lonely” by Jon Pardi; 2. “Son of a Sinner” by Jellyroll; 3. “Circles Around this Town” by Maren Morris; 4. “Half of Me” by Thomas Rhett and Riley Green; and 5. “One Day Tonight” by Alex Miller. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “The Kind of Love We Make” by Luke Combs.