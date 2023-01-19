BIRTHDAY BLOWOUT FOR DOLLY: The Grand Ole Opry is set to “Go Dolly” this month in celebration of Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday. Parton’s birthday is today, but her Opry party will be a multi-day event that will include: a larger-than-life 77th birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman today through Saturday; 77 Hours of Dolly giveaways on Opry social media; birthday cupcakes baked using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s cake mix given to Opry House and Ryman tour guests today; and a Dolly impersonator on Ryman Plaza for photos during Saturday’s Opry at the Ryman shows. The Opry also has all-star lineups to help make the event even more special for those in attendance. Chapel Hart, The Fairfield Four, Caitlyn Smith, Marty Stuart, and Chris Young are among those who will perform. LOVE IN THE NEW YEAR: Lauren Alaina is a bride-to-be! The “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” singer turned to social media last Thursday to share a glimpse inside her spectacular engagement party. To ring in 2023, Alaina’s “besties” threw her a New Year’s Eve-themed engagement party. In early November, the singer-songwriter announced her engagement to Cameron “Cam” Arnold, a 34-year-old at the Grand Ole Opry. While performing a set within the sacred circle, the vocalist stopped and surprised fans in the church-like pews with the exciting news. SWEET COUNTRY DEBUT: Elle King is just weeks away from releasing her country debut album, “Come Get Your Wife.” On the heels of her collaboration “Tulsa” with Ashley McBryde and John Osborne, King teased another track fans can expect on the highly anticipated collection — “Lucky.” The promising artist turned to social media late Thursday, Jan. 12, to share the heartwarming ballad inspired by her toddler, Lucky Levi Tooker. The post featured her little boy making a mess with a smash cake at his first birthday party. Halfway through the video, King gently shoves Lucky’s tiny face into the sweet treat — giving him an adorable frosting mustache. ETERNAL REST AT GRACELAND: Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley who died last Thursday following a cardiac arrest, will be buried at Graceland beside her son Benjamin. A statement from her daughter Riley Keough’s rep to PEOPLE said: “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.” Presley, a mother of four, was 54 years old. Her son Benjamin was 27 years old when he died by suicide in 2020. According to The Daily Memphian, his burial at Elvis’ estate was the first time someone had been laid to rest there since after Elvis’ grandmother died in 1980. Priscilla Presley told the world her daughter had passed away Thursday night following a cardiac arrest earlier in the day. MOST REQUESTED: Here are the Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg: 1. “Out in the Middle” by Zac Brown Band; 2. “What He Didn’t Do” by Carly Pearch; 3. “Gold” by Dierks Bentley; 4. “Going, Going, Gone” by Luke Combs; 5. “How it Ought to Be” by Shane Profitt. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Up There, Down Here” by Jake Owen.
