Jon Pardi, left, and Summer Ducan arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The couple announced that their daughter was born on Feb. 18. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
PARDI FAMILY EXPANDS: Jon Pardi posted Saturday on social media that he and his wife welcomed their baby girl Presley Fawn Pardi into the world at 5:05 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. “Our Baby girl is here and ready to Pardi haha DAD joke!” the country singer wrote on Instagram. Baby Presley weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.25 inches long. Summer teased her daughter’s arrival Saturday morning on Instagram, saying that it had been a whirlwind 24 hours and that the couple would “updated everyone soon.” “For now, we’re enjoying our family time,” she said. Presley is the couple’s first child. The Pardis revealed they were expecting a baby in September.
NASHVILLE SC GIVES A NOD TO JOHNNY CASH: Nashville Soccer Club is taking some fashion inspiration from its environment. Friday, the organization revealed its new Man in Black Kit honoring country music’s beloved Johnny Cash. The new jersey was created in collaboration with the estate of Johnny Cash, Sandbox Succession, and Wasserman Music, and was inspired by the club’s fans, The Backline Supporters Collective. The all-black outfit is decorated by dark graphite and iron metallic accents, including a jocktag of Johnny Cash’s iconic photo at Folsom Prison, Cash’s autograph on the back of the neck, the Nashville Soccer Club crest, and an iron metallic Renasant Bank logo and an Adidas logo. The left sleeve advertises the Apple and MLS partnership by featuring the Apple TV and MLS logos, and the right sleeve includes the Hyundai logo.
SONGWRITER KYLE JACOBS DIES: Hit songwriter Kyle Jacobs, who married country singer Kellie Pickler in 2011, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the couple’s Nashville home on Friday afternoon. Metro Nashville Police Department Spokesperson Don Aaron issued a statement around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The statement said the Nashville Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from the couple’s residence; officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and found Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. The statement continued: “Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Gold” by Dierks Bentley; 2. “Wild as Her” by Cory Kent; 3. “Heart Like a Truck” by Hardy and Lainey Wilson; 4. “Handle on You” by Parker McCullom; 5. “It Matters to Her” by Scotty McCreery. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Buy a Bar” by Tim Duggar.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
