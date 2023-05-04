Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs at the 2014 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. She is releasing a solo EP, “Bloom,” on June 9, and its lead single, “If I Die Young Pt. 2,” will be available Friday.
Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs at the 2014 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. She is releasing a solo EP, “Bloom,” on June 9, and its lead single, “If I Die Young Pt. 2,” will be available Friday.
PERRY GOES SOLO: Kimberly Perry made a name for herself with her Grammy-winning sibling trio The Band Perry, most known for its hit song “If I Die Young.” Now she’s ready for round two — solo.
Perry announced plans on Monday to release her debut solo EP “Bloom” on June 9, and its lead single, “If I Die Young Pt. 2,” will be available Friday.
“This absolutely is the project that I’ve been dreaming about since I was that 15-year-old kid,” Perry said in Nashville in April. “I was obsessed with the Dixie Chicks. Then also, I loved alternative singer-songwriters from 1996, specifically.”
Then she namechecked Shawn Colvin’s “Sunny Came Home” and Paula Cole’s “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone” as examples. Perry teamed with famed songwriter/publisher/artist Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins for “Bloom.”
The album will come out as two EPs — one evoking spring and summer and the second fall and winter.
UNDERWOOD LAUNCHES RADIO STATION: Carrie Underwood is celebrating summer by launching her own radio station — Carrie’s Country — on SiriusXM in June.
The year-round station will play 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will be available on SiriusXM and the SXM app. Other artists with Sirius XM channels include Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, The Beatles and Drake.
“I’m thrilled to partner with SiriusXM on my new channel,” Underwood said in a statement. “I can’t wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favorite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country.”
The Oklahoma native will hand-pick the songs she wants on Carrie’s Country and include her friends, favorite artists, and musical influences. There will be new and classic country, workout songs, gospel, classic and hard rock for morning exercise or late-night jam sessions.
In addition to her own songs, fans will hear tracks from Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and The Rolling Stones. The station will also include the stories behind her music, her career and anecdotes from life on the road.
PARDI IS IN AT THE OPRY: Jon Pardi will be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry.
The California native received a huge, emotional surprise Friday night when Alan Jackson surprised him via video during his set at Stagecoach and invited him to join the Grand Ole Opry.
Pardi appeared to fight back tears as he watched the video. “The Grand Ole Opry has always meant a whole lot to me and everyone in country music,” Jackson said in the video. “I’ve been appreciating your music ever since you were touring with me a few years ago. I get the honor to invite you in front of all your Stagecoach friends to be the first native of California to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.”
The enormous crowd roared, and Pardi removed his hat and put it over his heart. He commented how the invitation to join the Opry was unexpected.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Matters to Her” by Scotty McCreery; 2. “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard; 2. “Tennessee Orange” by Megan Maroney; 4. “Human” by Cody Johnson; 5. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Getaway Car” by Shelby Lore.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
