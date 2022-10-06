The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Reba McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

NO REST FOR REBA: Reba McEntire may be opening a new restaurant in Oklahoma, starring in the Lifetime movie “The Hammer,” in the cast of ABC’s “Big Sky” and launching a fall tour, but the 67-year-old Country Music Hall of Famer isn’t looking to take it easy in 2023.

The singer revealed Monday the dates for the spring leg of her “Reba: Live in Concert” tour that will also feature Terri Clark and The Isaacs. McEntire will launch her fall tour Oct. 13, in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

