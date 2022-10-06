NO REST FOR REBA: Reba McEntire may be opening a new restaurant in Oklahoma, starring in the Lifetime movie “The Hammer,” in the cast of ABC’s “Big Sky” and launching a fall tour, but the 67-year-old Country Music Hall of Famer isn’t looking to take it easy in 2023.
The singer revealed Monday the dates for the spring leg of her “Reba: Live in Concert” tour that will also feature Terri Clark and The Isaacs. McEntire will launch her fall tour Oct. 13, in Lafayette, Louisiana.
The spring portion begins March 9, in Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Other dates on the tour include April 1 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and April 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The mid-April date marks the first time McEntire has played the iconic arena.
BAND, CREW INJURED: Country singer/songwriter HARDY and three of his band and crew were involved in a bus accident Saturday night that left the men significantly injured, according to a post on HARDY’s social media accounts.
HARDY, who recently released “Stay in the Truck” with Lainey Wilson, wrote that they were traveling home following a concert when the accident occurred and that while there were only four of them on the bus, all of them were hurt.
While HARDY has been released from the hospital, he said that his bus driver still “needs prayers.”
BALLERINI CONTINUES TO SURPRISE: Country music fans have learned to expect the unexpected from Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop sensation is currently on her 10-night-only headlining “Heartfirst” tour and is pulling out all the stops before she wraps in mid-October.
During a recent performance at Chicago’s Rosemont Theater, the songstress surprised fans by welcoming Carly Pearce to the stage to deliver their recent collaboration “You’re Drunk, Go Home.”
The two fed off each other’s sassy energy to deliver the ‘90s-infused track that lives on Ballerini’s fourth studio album and also features Grammy Award-winner Kelly Clarkson.
FOUR-LEGGED OPRY GUEST: Guests at the Grand Ole Opry had a howling good time over the weekend when Opry member Lauren Alaina introduced a special guest who turned out to be an animal.
Duke, Bush’s Beans spokes-dog, made his Grand Ole Opry debut Friday night with the help of Alaina’s guidance. The appearance was to celebrate the new partnership between The Grand Ole Opry and Bush’s Beans, but the evening was more than a marketing moment for the singer. In her dressing room after she introduced Duke, Alaina said the night was really for her grandfather, who loved baked beans.
“My Pawpaw loved specifically Bush’s baked beans,” Alaina said. “Like, they had to be on the plate. He was always obsessed with them. This is true; when I go to the grocery store, I think of him if I walk down that aisle.”
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 requests this week on 93.7 The Dawg were: 1. ”Kind of Love We Make” by Luke Combs; 2. ”Whiskey on You” by Nate Smith; 3. ”Fall in Love” by Bailey Zimmerman; 4. ”Don’t Come A’Lookin” by Jackson Dean; 5. ”5-Foot-9” by Tyler Hubbard. This week’s “bubbling under” song was ”When God Made the South” by Alex Miller.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
