Reba McEntire is getting her buzzer hand ready. Monday morning, McEntire revealed she is sliding into the seat Blake Shelton vacated on “The Voice.”
“There’s a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice,” she wrote on Instagram with a video clip of the show’s signature spinning chair. This is far from McEntire’s first experience with the show. The beloved country singer and actress served as the Mega Mentor for Season 23 of “The Voice.”
This fall, she’ll join the other coaches who have been on the show before — John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan. McEntire’s run on the show will start more than a decade after the network’s executives originally wanted it to.
When NBC was first staffing the show with talent, executives reached out to McEntire’s then-husband/manager Narvel Blackstock to offer her the job on the show. When McEntire wasn’t available, Backstock offered Shelton in her place. Shelton had previously worked with NBC on the show “Clash of the Choirs,” so he was known to them. In addition, he had recently charted hits, including “Honey Bee” and “God Gave Me You.”
ZIMMERMAN RELEASES EMOTION-FUELED ALBUM: Bailey Zimmerman has logged many firsts since he went viral on social media and broke into country music. He’s now nearing 2 billion global streams, earned a six-week No. 1 single with “Rock And A Hard Place” and just released his debut album, “Religiously.”
Zimmerman co-wrote 11 of the 16 songs on the album, including its title track and current single. He told “Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen” that it’s a sad album, but thankfully, he isn’t in that headspace anymore.
“It’s back when I was really sad every day and crying every day,” he explained. “That’s why there’s tears on the album cover. Because honestly, when I went through what I went through, I was crying a bunch because I couldn’t believe how much love I gave, and then that happened in return. And that may not be the thing to say, but I did. I remember crying a lot. That’s crazy how somebody you thought really loved you can turn like that and do something so whack.”
SEX ABUSE LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST ALLEN: Jimmie Allen’s former day-to-day manager is accusing him of raping her and repeatedly subjecting her to sexual abuse and harassment over 18 months while she worked for the management company he was signed to.
The accusations come weeks after Allen and his wife announced their separation but revealed they were expecting their third child. The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, gave a detailed account of what she claims Allen did to her to Variety.
Before the alleged rape, the woman says she was a virgin. Variety reports a lawsuit was filed Thursday in Tennessee federal court.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “It Matters to Her” by Scotty McCreery; 2. “Drink A’By” by Cole Swindell; 3. “Your Heart or Mine” by Jon Pardi; 4. “Tennessee Orange” by Megan Maroney; 5. “Memory Lane” by Old Dominion. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “But I Got a Beer in My Hand” by Luke Bryan.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
