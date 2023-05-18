The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Reba McEntire is getting her buzzer hand ready. Monday morning, McEntire revealed she is sliding into the seat Blake Shelton vacated on “The Voice.”

“There’s a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice,” she wrote on Instagram with a video clip of the show’s signature spinning chair. This is far from McEntire’s first experience with the show. The beloved country singer and actress served as the Mega Mentor for Season 23 of “The Voice.”

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

