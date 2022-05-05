REMEMBERING NAOMI: On Sunday at the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, for the Class of 2021, emotions were running high as The Judds were inducted not more than 24 hours after the death of Ashland native Naomi Judd. Wynonna was there to accept the honor, along with her sister, Ashley Judd. In her speech, Wynonna said, “I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew Mom would probably talk the most.” As Wynonna paused and looked up as a signal to her mom, the crowd on hand at the ceremony reacted with a combination of laughter and applause, with Wynonna continuing, “I’m going to make this fast … because my heart’s broken and I feel so blessed, and it’s a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed.” Ashley, Naomi’s other daughter, also gave an emotional speech that thanked the fans for the love they gave her mother: “My momma loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her, and I’m sorry she couldn’t hang on until today. Your esteem for her, and your regard for her, really penetrated her heart, and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last years.”
TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT: It was late last week that Luke Combs announced his “The Middle of Somewhere” tour. Luke talks about the artists who will join him on the road: “It’s going to be me … Jordan Davis, direct support. The first-half opener will be Morgan Wade. The second-half opener will be Lainey Wilson. So, super excited.” Luke also shared that the name of his new tour has a connection to his upcoming album, “Growin’ Up.” “It’s going to be called The Middle of Somewhere Tour … that’s one of my favorite songs off of the album, and you know a great name for a tour just because of the people that I feel like we get to play music for.” Luke’s next album, “Growin’ Up,” arrives June 24.
TOGETHER ON THE ROAD: Dan + Shay were thrilled when they received the news that they’d be a part of Kenny Chesney’s “Here And Now” 2022 tour. At the time of the lineup announcement last fall, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney shared, “We’ve been going to this tour as fans for over a decade, and it’s an absolute dream to be a part of it. Look for us in the crowd every night singing every word to every song. Can’t wait to see y’all on the road in 2022.” Now with two shows under their belt, the guys are having a blast … and of course one of the best parts about opening for Kenny Chesney on tour is getting to see a Kenny Chesney show! Next stop for Dan + Shay on the “Here And Now” 2022 tour is Busch Stadium in St. Louis, which is coming up this Saturday.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s top 5 most-requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “With the Woman You Love” by Justin Moore; 2. “Wasted on You” by Morgan Wallen; 3. “Son of a Sinner” by Jellyroll; 4. “Slow-Down Summer” by Thomas Rhett; and 5. “Pick Me Up” by Gabby Barrett. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Through With You” by Alex Miller.